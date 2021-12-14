“Rare cases, but there is a risk”

There subacute thyroiditis after the administration of a Covid vaccine with mRna technology is an eventuality that can occur: this is the conclusion reached by a pool of experts originating from the Turkey, coordinated by Professor Mehmet Sözen (Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Faculty of Medicine of Kocaeli University) and completed by colleagues Ömercan Topaloğlu, Berrin Çetinarslan, Alev Selek, Zeynep Cantürk, Emre Gezer, Damla Köksalan and Taner Bayraktaroğlu.

Their study was published on the web, in the columns of “Taylor & Francis online”, and explains that “Subacute thyroiditis is the most common cause of painful thyroiditis, which usually occurs after an acute viral upper respiratory tract infection”. In particular, “rare cases of subacute thyroiditis have been reported after administration of viral vaccines “ and four cases of subacute thyroiditis detected after administration of the Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer / BioNTech were mentioned in the research work.

SUBACUTE THYROIDITIS AFTER MRNA VACCINE: WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS AND THERAPIES?

Next, they describe the clinical, laboratory, and imaging features of five cases of subacute thyroiditis that emerged after inoculation of an mRna vaccine (Pfizer). According to what is reported in the report, “Subacute thyroiditis associated with the Covid-19 mRna vaccine may present with clinical findings typical of classical subacute thyroiditis, such as fever, neck pain, weakness and tremor within a few days of vaccination. Subacute thyroiditis can be focal or it can progress with diffuse bilateral involvement. Depending on the extent of the involvement of subacute thyroiditis, significant increases in acute phase reagents can be observed “.

Is there a therapy to defeat subacute thyroiditis? Fortunately, the answer is yes: even when connected to the Covid vaccine mRna, the disease responds quite well to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory treatment. However, the Turkish team concludes, “Doctors must be aware of the risk their patients run of developing subacute thyroiditis after vaccination”.

