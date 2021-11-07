Rare coins: 100 lire worth 3,000 euros! Here are which ones!

The 100 Lire is one currency that has made the history of our country. The 100 lire have gone through several generations, they have lived through many different eras.

Let’s see what the value of these 100 lire coins is. Unlike many other rarer coins this one Republican era currency does not reach record values ​​as it happens for other coins.

Having no version, a basic feature is that of being very rare you do not reach figures that will leave you speechless.

But we are still talking about important figures. Let’s now analyze the most sought after 100 lire coins, those that have more value so you can go and do accurate searches in forgotten wallets and purses. To scrape together some unexpected cash.

Rare coins: the 100 lire and the state of conservation

Before talking about coins, collectors and numismatics enthusiasts a basic premise must be made. To talk about the value of coins, it is necessary to analyze some basic aspects.

A coin can have greater or lesser value based on several factors.

It primarily affects the minting period, year or historical epoch in which a coin was minted. It then has an important impact on the edition: or how many coins of each specimen are minted. It goes without saying that a coin that has been minted in a large number of copies tends to have less value than others that have a smaller circulation.

Then he records and does it in a determined way state of conservation of a coin. If a coin is flawless, it bears no signs of scratches or wear it speaks of coin in Brilliant Uncirculated state. This is the coin in the best possible condition. The more a coin is in optimal condition, the greater its value.

Rare Coins: the 100 lire were minted starting from 1954

Unlike other smaller denomination Italian coins, 100 lire coins have a relatively recent history. The coins in fact were minted since 1954.

Here is its trial version. The historical 100 lire coin was then minted from 1955 until 1989. In the 90s other 100 lire coins were born that everyone will remember.

It was a smaller version than to the currency that characterized the previous decades. As always, with the help of the specialized reference site for the sector www.moneterare.net, let’s analyze the 100 lire coins and the current prices on the market for collectors and numismatics enthusiasts.

Rare coins: the 100 lire Minerva minted from 1954 to 1989, the great value of the proof coin

It is certainly the best known and most widespread 100 Lire coin. We are talking about the 100 Lire Minerva. This coin has been minted since 1954 with its trial version up to 1989. Since 1955 there has been the official minting and diffusion of the coin.

The coin has a laurel crowned head on the right side with the inscription Italian Republic around it. On the reverse of the Moneta there is the portrait of the Goddess Minerva who is intent on holding a spear.

It should be noted immediately that the 100 Lire coin of this rarest and most sought-after version by collectors is that of 1954. Just the test one.

This is one of the few 100 Lire coins that can be defined as rare coins. If this coin is found in what we have previously described as a situation in Fior di Conio, today it can be worth a very important amount.

In the face of the enthusiast of collectors are interested in the proof 100 lire coin printed in 1954 it can also be worth a figure equal to 3,000 euros.

Rare coins: the value of 100 lire coins since 1955

Given the great value of the test coin minted in 1954, the other 100 lire coins that were minted in the first years of the coin’s life also have an important value.

None reaches the 3,000 euros described above but for example the 100 lire coins minted in the first official year or 1955 if they are in the best possible condition of conservation Fior di Conio today can reach the market for enthusiasts and collectors for an amount equal to 900 euros.

Even those of the other early years have important values ​​today even if they decrease as the years pass.

For example the coins from 100 Lire from 1956 in the best possible state of conservation today are worth 250 euros, those printed in 1957 have a value of 300 euros while those minted in a smaller circulation in 1958 have a value of 550 euros. Same value as those minted in 1960 and 1961. A slightly higher value are the 100 lire minted in 1959 which can reach an amount equal to 600 euros.

Rare coins: the value of 100 lire coins minted from the 1960s onwards

After these first years with an important value of the coins, we go to the 60s when the value of the 100 lire gradually decreases.

However, the current value of a 1962 100 Lire coin, which is worth around 230 euros, should not be despised. Since 1963 there has been a gradual decline: the 1963 coin is worth about 95 euros, that of 1964 is worth 60 euros, that of 1965 is worth 70 euros e 40 euros is the value of the coins of 1966 and 1967.

All coins minted since 1968 onwards then have a very low value today. The enormous circulation of this coin has allowed wide diffusion and consequently the coin does not have the trappings of rarity.

The coins from 1968 onwards in the best possible state of conservation in Fior di Conio never exceed 3 euros.

Rare coins: the smaller versions of the 100 Lire coins have arrived since 1990

So far we have talked about 100 Lire coins in their traditional Minerva version. In 1990 a new 100 Lire project was born.

What have been called the 100 Lire Minerva Small Coins. These coins with a reduced modulus compared to the original size previously foreseen by the other 100 lire coin have the same images present in the previous coins but are simply much smaller than the previous ones.

This of the size was one thing that played against these coins which were only minted for 2 years. Not only the 100 lire but also the 50 lire were minted in the reduced Minerva version. These coins from 1990, 1991 and 1992 today have a value of 2 euros.

With regard to these coins there is also a particularity to report. In 1990 and 1991 coins with two-digit stems were minted 9 more closed.

These coins that have this type of particularity have a minting defect that significantly increases the value of the coins. Who has the small 100 liras with the 1990 figures 9 closed they can be worth about 25 EUR. Coins with the same characteristic minted in 1991 can reach a figure of around 15 euros.

Rare coins: the 100 Lire Italia Turrita coin from 1993

In the 1990s a special 100 Lire coin was minted. This is the 100 Lire Italy Turrita. This coin was minted from 1993 until 2001 when the lira then left the scene due to the arrival of the euro. There are 100 Lire coins that bear the head of Donna Turrita on the obverse.

These coins have portraits on the obverse locks of hair intertwined. On the reverse, on the other hand, there are the symbol of the Mint of Rome and the value of the 100 lire. Two types of this coin have been minted: the first normal and one with a smaller head.

The 100 Lire coin with the small head Italia Turrita can be considered a rare coin since not many copies have been minted but only a few thousand.

The small-headed coin can have a valuation by an interested collector of around € 180-200. The other coins with larger heads are not rare coins, they are normal coins and are worth about 2-3 euros. This is for the 100 lire coins that were issued until 1999.

On the other hand, there are slightly higher values ​​for the coins issued in the last years of the lira’s minting. 8 euros is the value for the coins issued in 2000 and in 2001 before the Italian Lira was definitively archived to make room for the euro.

Of course, these figures all refer to coins in the best possible conditions or in the Fior di Conio state.

Rare coins: the 100 commemorative lire and their value

Over the decades, coins from 100 commemorative lire. Coins that were created on the occasion of particular situations. Or to celebrate certain institutions or certain anniversaries.

Between commemorative 100 lire coins must be reported those of 1974 with the 100 Lire Marconi, of 1979 with the 100 Lire Fao, of 1981 with the 100 Lire of the Naval Academy of Livorno and of 1995 with the 100 Lire Fao Anniversary.

In 1974 a coin dedicated to the centenary of the birth of Guglielmo Marconi was issued. This coin on which appears the face of Marconi it has an estimated value of about 2 euros.

But it should be noted that a trial version in Silver is a rare coin that can be valued around 350 euros.

The coin to celebrate the 1979 FAO has a value of about 2 euros. Two euros is the same value as the 100 lire coin dedicated two years later in 1981 to the celebration of the centenary of the Naval Academy of Livorno.

In 1995 a 100 lire moenta was then coined to celebrate the anniversary of the FAO. This coin, like the previous ones, today has a value that does not exceed two euros.

Rare coins: I have the 100 lire coin. How do you go about selling them?

A one hundred lire rare or less rare is present in your purse or wallet? Great news.

If you are not interested in keeping it at the moment but prefer to sell it to make a profit, the recommended way is to contact a site of numismatic experts. So that expert hands can view the photos and, if necessary, evaluate the coins.

There are so many specialized internet sites offering these services that you just need to contact the one that inspires the most confidence. Many sites allow, with the green light of the owner, to start online auctions that allow you to monetize at best.