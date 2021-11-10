Rare coins: 500 lire are worth € 15,000! Here’s where to sell them!

If you are looking for information on rare coins and if you want to find out the value on some small change you have at home, you have come to the right place.

Having dealt with the most valuable rare euro coins, today we will deal with those minted at the time of the old lire.

Are you ready to find out if you are going to get rich with your old coins?

Yes, because hidden in the bottom of a drawer, or perhaps forgotten for years in an old purse that you no longer use, you could find coins that are worth even thousands of euros!

In this article, specifically, we will deal with small treasures that are highly sought after and highly coveted by numismatics enthusiasts.

Surely you will remember the old 500 lire, in circulation until 2002: they are therefore pieces that have many years behind them, and which are now fully part of rare coins.

Some of these coins are of great value, even if we must not fall into error: not all the 500 lire pieces are worth thousands of euros.

We will therefore try to understand together which are exactly the 500 lire pieces (and more) that you will have to look for, as they are really worth a lot. And most importantly, we will learn to recognize rare coins.

Rare coins: discovering the 500 lire worth 15,000 euros

Among the most valuable rare lire coins, there is a piece which, due to its uniqueness, reaches a value of about 15,000 euros if sold to experts and enthusiasts.

We are talking about the 500 lire, minted in 1957 and showing a minting error.

The 500 lire of 1957, on balance, are not only over sixty years old and, therefore, are very old, but they were made as a test coin: they were coined, at the time, in silver. These two details, alone, would be enough to make these coins extremely rare.

Yet that’s not all.

There are, in fact, copies of 500 lire that report the words “Repvbblica“ instead of the current spelling, which increases the value of these rare coins.

But what exactly are these 500 lire pieces worth a fortune?

If you are going to look for them, remember that, in the face of the cross, the coin features the three caravels.

Pay attention to this detail, as it could greatly increase in value of these rare coins: if the 500 lire you own show the minting error, they were minted in 1957 and if the caravels have been depicted against the wind, then the value of the coin can reach 15,000 euros if sold to collectors.

Rare coins of 500 lire: attention! Not all of them are worth 15,000 euros

Unfortunately, the unbridled search for rare coins can often be misleading.

Unfortunately, the 500 lire pieces that are worth up to 15,000 euros they are the ones that possess the characteristics I described to you in the previous paragraph.

Unfortunately, there are many examples of the 500 lire “caravels”, as they were minted, after 1957, even from 1958 up to the year 1961.

And the coins minted in recent years cannot be considered rare: those minted from 1958 onwards, in fact, they reach a maximum value of 30 euros, but only if it is Brilliant Uncirculated.

Therefore, the coin that is worth 15,000 euros must necessarily have been minted in 1957, in silver, and possess the errors and peculiarities described above.

Only with these characteristics can it be counted among the rare coins.

Remember, then, that the maximum value of the coin depends on its state of conservation: coins that have serious and obvious signs of wear are worth much less than uncirculated ones.

Rare coins in lire: here are the ones that can get you 4,000 euros

Among the rare lire coins, however, you will not have to search only for the 500 lire pieces.

We also have many other rare coins, minted around the 1950s, whose value can reach 4,000 euros; even if we are not talking about 15,000 euros, it is still a very interesting figure.

We are talking about the 10 lire, of which we have various examples whose value can make them fall within rare coins.

Among the 10 rare lire that can be worth thousands of euros, which you can recognize because they have an olive branch depicted, we find those minted in 1947; these are pieces of which very few examples exist today.

And this is the reason why, if you own one, collectors might be willing to pay up to 4,000 euros for it, as it is a very rare change.

As for the rare 10 lire coins minted later, unfortunately, their value will not be very high if you manage to resell them.

If you have 10 lire pieces with an ear depicting in one of the faces, their value can range from 20 to 90 euros, depending on the year in which the coins were minted, as well as their condition of wear.

Rare coins in lire: here are those that are worth up to 2,000 euros

Among the rare coins in lire, we find other small coins minted in the 1950s, that is the 5 lire that show a dolphin and a rudder.

Those worth thousands of euros that can be considered rare coins, in particular, came minted in the year 1951.

One of their peculiarities is given by the fact that these 5 lire dolphin were made in Italma, that is a particular alloy of aluminum and magnesium made directly in Italy and used to mint small change since 1946.

As with previous rare coins, even for the 5 lire the value depends on many factors, first of all the year of minting.

In fact, if you have pieces from 5 lire minted between 1952 and 1955, unfortunately, these coins they won’t be worth much, as very high editions have been produced; therefore we cannot speak of rare coins, given that there are many examples.

Beware, however, if you have some 5 lire dolphin pieces bearing the date of 1951: in this case, if you are lucky enough to have one of the very few test coins put into circulation, this small change could make you a fortune.

In fact, in 1951, the State Mint put 5 lire test coins in circulation, which in fact have the word “prova” on one of their faces.

Of these 5 lire pieces only 400,000 copies were produced: that’s why collectors they can get to pay even 2,000 euros.

Rare coins in lire: here are the coins that are worth 1,800 euros

In this paragraph you will discover that there are also some rare coins, among the old 2 lire, which can make you earn up to 1,800 euros.

We must say, we are no longer talking about 15,000 euros as in the case of rare 500 lire coins, but also in this case it is a figure that will certainly be appreciated, especially if we think that it is about coins that had a value of very low purchase, only 2 lire.

We are talking about the 2 lire, which show an ear depicted on one of the faces; specifically, the rare coin you need to look for is the one minted in 1947: this can reach a value of 1,800 euros.

In the so-called scale of rarity, indeed, this coin is classified as R2, that is, as a very rare coin, especially if it is uncirculated.

Rare coins in lire: if you have these, you can get up to 1,500 euros

Also dating back to 1947, they are rare coins that can reach a value of 1,500 euros, i.e. the so-called Orange Lira.

These are lire that were produced from 1946 to 1950 in Italma, which on the scale of rarity can range from common currency up to R3, that is, very rare coins.

What you will need to look for is the orange lira of 1947, classified as R2, which is worth 1500 euros if uncirculated.

Then there are also the orange lire of 1946, that is the rare coins issued as proof, which are classified as R3.

However, there is very little information on these test lire, so it is probably not possible to find any in circulation.

Rare coins in lire: the small change that today is worth 1,200 euros

Finally, among the rare coins in lire it is necessary to mention the 5 lire bearing a bunch of grapes on one face.

As in the previous case, too the value of these 5 lire is variable, as their rarity varies from common to very rare.

The ones you’ll need to research are from 1946, and it’s a proof coin.

Their estimated value it is around 1,200 euros: however, in possession of an uncirculated R2 or R3, you could get even higher figures if you resell them to a passionate collector of rare coins.

Of these 5 lire, if you own their trial version, very few have been produced, and this only increases its value.

But be careful: you will have to look for those minted in 1946!

The specimens minted from 1948 to 1950 are not in fact considered as rare coins, and are not worth more than a couple of euros.

Rare coins: where to sell them?

After reviewing the rare lire coins that can be worth up to thousands of euros, you are surely wondering: where should i take my rare specimens to resell them?

In fact, if you are not a collector, you will most likely have every interest in reselling the rare coins in your possession.

Well, know that there are so many possibilities at your disposal.

Surely you will have gods near you shops dealing with antiques and rare coins.

But, if by any chance you don’t know one, or if you don’t want to move, know that there is a great opportunity that will allow you to resell your coin directly from home: the web!

In fact, there are many websites dedicated to rare coins, which allow owners of rare pieces to organize timed auctions.

Among these, I point out that the site moneterare.net makes a specific area of ​​its site available to users, called “numismatic auctions”, through which you can organize your online auction.

In any case, there are many websites that organize timed auctions now: for example, also on eBay, a well-known online sales platform, it is possible to resell your rare coins.