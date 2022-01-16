Rare coins, beware of jewels in circulation: they are worth a treasure

Some coins may ignore the idea that you may have of them. The value in some cases is really in credible.

As some coins do to get to be worth so much money? The collectors’ market is there for everyone to see, especially the web platforms in recent years can explain to us how much some coins are actually considered and valued today. Coins that somehow represent a piece of history of our country. Coins in lire or even in euros, it doesn’t matter. Our country or any other geographical context. We are faced with some evaluations, in those cases, of a more objective nature than ever. Some traits which are already worth a lot of money from the start.

Coins that thanks to the pictures that they carry around the various countries are considered real testimony of very specific eras. Images, real representations of a particular historical phase. Chronology that thanks to the same representations, for a given country could be rebuilt in a very short time. Collecting coins, in some ways, also means this, for most of the protagonists. Live indirectly what the coin tells. Identifying oneself, seeing each other, in a time now lost.

Rare coins, beware of jewels in circulation: the finest pieces still on the collectors’ market

There are not a few practical examples which can somehow perfectly clarify how a coin can make you the bearer of so much memory and consequently be worth a lot of money after a few decades.The year of minting, the particular image depicted, the possibility that it is a recurrence, minting errors that can always appear. One of the specimens, among many, which over the years has always maintained a more than constant value belongs to the old lira. 5 lire denomination coined in 1955 in only 400 thousand units, therefore a very low circulation. To date, in perfect condition, that specimen can be worth around 2000 euros.

Rare and precious coins, the treasure discovered by chance: the cave of wonders

From 1947 then there are some examples of old lira, already per se belonging to a very particular vintage. We are in the immediate post-war period, the country is recovering, it dreams in a certain sense of go out in the best way from that stage of reconstruction. The denominations launched in that year are respectively 10, 1 and 2 lire. In the first case we are faced with the famous 10 lire called “Olivo”, for the image that distinguishes it. On the other side of the coin, a winged horse. In this case, considering any excellent conditions for maintaining the same coin, we are talking about a value of about 4 thousand euros.

In the case of the 1 lira coin, which offers on both sides an orange branch and a woman with a head adorned with spikes, we are talking about a value, always considering the exceptional maintenance conditions of around 1500 euros. The last case, on the other hand, is represented by the 2 lire coin minted on the occasion of the signing of peace treaties with the war-winning countries. The celebration of the event gives life to a coin which today, in perfect condition it is valued around 1800 euros, really not bad in short.

2005 is the year of the World Youth Day in Cologne. The Vatican State issues a special coin that celebrates the event. Today, that coin is worth around 300 euros. On the other hand, the coin minted in 2007 in the principality of Monaco has a completely different impact. 2000 copies to celebrate the anniversary, the 25th, since the death of Princess Grace Kelly, which occurred in 1982 in a tragic accident. The value of the coin in question in perfect condition varies today between 2000 and 2500 euros. In short, unique pieces, coins who wrote clearly and precisely the history of their countries of origin.

Today these coins represent real rarities. Still today, collectors from all over the world do everything to snatch the bargain of life, perhaps concerning one of these coins. The tension, in certain contexts, in a certain sense, it is always, more than ever, alive.