The history of coins and banknotes follows in a parallel and often strongly associated way, that of the countries they belong to, and this constitutes one of the main reasons that lead collectors to take an interest in monetary currencies.

The very term of numismatics in fact it has meant the study and analysis of currencies, but is often also associated with the field of collecting, which continues to fascinate a very important number of people, starting with ordinary citizens. The Italian lira, for example, is particularly appreciated by numismatists because once common issues such as the 5 lire can give great satisfaction.

Reduction in value

The 5 lire represented a coin with more than decent purchasing power for several decades until the strong devaluation of the currency, which during the 20th century was also caused by world conflicts. Starting from the proclamation of the republic in 1946, this issue was also completely modified and made commonmade in Italma, a metal alloy based on aluminum instead of silver.

The 5 lire represents one of the most widespread coins in the years of the economic boom while the circulation began to decline from the 80s, due to constant inflation.

Rare coins, if you have these 5 Lire you are rich: here are which ones

Over the years, the Italian Republic has developed two types of 5 lire coins, the Grape and the Dolphinthe former from 1946 to 1950, and the latter from 1951 to 2001.

The first is characterized by a showy bunch of grapes on one of the two sides, it is very interesting from a collector’s point of view. The rarest specimens are those of 1946, which can be worth from 150 euros up to over 1200 if in condition Brilliant Uncirculatedwhile the latter are even more unobtainable, given the very limited edition (16 thousand pieces), and this translates into a maximum value of over 1600 euros.

The 5 lire Dolphin it is much more widespread and tends to be less “moneyed” than Grape, but the copies made in 1956 were only 400,000, almost nothing compared to previous editions. In fact, in that year the 5 lire was temporarily discontinued for a decade.

A 5 lire coin from 1956 in good condition is worth from 50 to 150 euros, but the valuation grows with the improvement of the state of conservation, up to easily exceeding 2000 euros for a Brilliant Uncirculatedwhich at auction can be sold for over 3500 euros.