Rare coins, if you have this you become very rich: PHOTOS

The fascination arising from money is undeniable given the absolute importance it has always held in human civilization, but which also carries with it a purely symbolic and cultural issue, given that monetary currencies symbolize wealth in an absolute sense.

Almost all states in the world mint their own currency, which is perceived as part of national unity, and it is no coincidence that above all the coinage metallic is still today an extremely collectible type of object, as evidenced by the number of numismatics enthusiasts that shows no sign of decreasing even with the affirmation of electronic money, given that rare coins continue to intrigue enthusiasts.

Change of format and value

The lira turns out to be a particularly important monetary denomination in European monetary history, and the 5 lira denomination is one of the most significant in the history of our country. Developed since the early years of the Kingdom of Italy, for several decades in silver, after the First World War, inflation hit the lira hard and it suffered a decidedly significant loss in value. With the Republic, at the end of the Second World War the 5 lire became a common currency, made in Italma.

The best known 5 lire is certainly the Dolphin, built from 1951 until 2001, which we have already discussed. However, looking back at some issues prior to the Dolphin they are equally if not rarer and more interesting: the rarest and most precious 5 lire is the one known as Savoy Eagleso nicknamed for the showy eagle on one of the sides.

This coin, dated 1901, represents one of the first monetary issues with the face of Vittorio Emanuele III, whose profile is depicted on the other side of the issue weighing 25 grams, for a diameter of 37 millimeters, entirely made of 835 Silver.

A little more than a hundred copies were minted at the time, and this led to these 5 liras becoming unobtainable: a coin in good condition exceeds 10-15,000 euros, an already high value that can rise to over 100,000 for one example. in Brilliant Uncirculated.



