Rare coins: the 50 lire which are worth 25,000 euros. Here are which ones!

Our voyage for lovers of rare coins today makes a stop at 50 Lire. The 50 Lire is a historical currency of our country that has spanned several decades.

It’s about a coin that made the history of Italy. There are many 50 Lire coins of great interest from collectors and numismatics enthusiasts.

Let’s see, with the usual precious help of the moneterare.net site most sought after Italian 50 Lire coins, their updated quotes. And with which of these you can make a nice nest egg.

Rare coins: 50 Lire coins: how to evaluate their value

The 50 Lire coins have marked the history of our country.

There are some 50 Lire coins that have very special stories that deserve to be told. Before going into the details of the most sought after 50 Lire coins as always, it is necessary to make a premise linked to the value of the coins.

Let’s see when it comes to rare coins which are the keywords to take into consideration. First one coin is rare and has value in consideration of the historical period and the year in which this coin is minted. Then of course, very relevant speech, he has it coin circulation.

A coin that has a large circulation obviously has a lower value. The more widespread a coin is, the less value it has. Another decisive aspect is related to the state of conservation of a coin. A coin that is in the Brilliant Uncirculated State or in the best possible state of conservation with practically no signs of wear is a coin that has greater value.

Rare coins: let’s see the value of the 50 Lire coins

In 1954 there were the first official 50 Lire coins.

But there is evidence of 50 Lire coins that were minted earlier in 1950. These coins that characterize the trial period have great value and are the most sought after ever.

In these 4 years from 1950 to 1954 several proof coins of the 50 Lire were made. Here are all the values.

Rare coins: 1950-1953, the value of the 50 Lire proof

Let’s start our journey by analyzing the 50 Lire Vulcano coins. These are coins minted in Acmonital. The name is linked to the fact that on the reverse there is the body of the god Vulcan. A naked and sculptural body. The coin also bears the inscription Proof. It is an extremely rare coin made up of nickel and steel.

For example, in 2013 one of these coins was auctioned for a price very close to 3,500 euros. Obviously in Fior di Conio state.

This already seemed to be a very important figure but there is even better from a value point of view. A 50 Lire Vulcan coin with the inscription Proof this time coined in 1953 it reached much greater heights.

In March 2017, one of these rare 50 Lire coins from 1953 was auctioned for a record amount of almost 12,000 euros.

Rare Coins: the 50 Lire Vulcano test coins from 1954

We said earlier that from 1954 there was the normal and regular minting of these 50 Lire coins. However, they still exist in 1954 copies of the 50 Lire coin which have the written proof.

Obviously in the market of enthusiasts and collectors, the 50 Lire coins of 1954 which bear the inscription proof are worth much more than those who do not present the written proof.

The 50 Lire Vulcano Prova from 1954 is in Acmonital. This coin, again in 2017, was auctioned at a figure of over 6,000 euros.

Rare coins: the 50 Lire Anvil project, pay attention to the value

In 1954 the 50 Lire Anvil project also arrived, 1954.

These coins, always made in Acmonital, have a woman’s head on one side and on the other hand they have not Vulcan but Anvil and Hammer on a stone.

This coin is of extreme rarity. Even the mint museum has no specimens. And that is all to say. In 2000 a coin of this type in the State of Fior di Conio was sold at auction in the late 1990s for a figure that today would be equivalent to about 25,000 euros. But it is a very rare coin.

Rare coins: the 50 Lire Vulcano 1954

The 50 Lire Vulcano was then the choice that accompanied several decades. This coin is minted until 1989. Of course there have been some variations over the decades.

The 50 Lire coin that is most remembered by people features a woman’s head with a crown of oak leaves on the obverse. On the reverse, however, there is Hephaestus, the Vulcan God intent on striking the iron on an anvil.

A 50 Lire Vulcano coin in the 1954 Proof version has really important values. It ranges from 125 euros to 1,500 euros if it is a coin in the best possible state of conservation in Brilliant Uncirculated.

The coin 50 Lire Vulcano not in trial version which had a much more impressive circulation it does not reach these values. But it still has respectable figures. Which start at 10 euros and arrive in the best cases with the coin in the best possible state of conservation at 330 euros.

Rare coins: the 50 Lire Vulcano 1955

Advancing over the years we find the 50 Lire Vulcano 1955 coins.

It is a currency that cannot reach very large values ​​given the number of existing copies. Wide circulation. But in any case, the value is not to be despised since a coin gives 50 Lire of 1954 in Fior di Conio today has a value that can be quoted around 185 euros.

Rare coins: the 50 Lire Vulcano 1958

By advancing a few years, you will find a very important currency. The 50 Lire from 1958 is a rare coin of great value. This fact because it had a smaller circulation which saw only 825,000 copies minted.

So if you have a 50 Lire of 1958 in the Fior di Conio state you have a very important value on your hands. This coin in the best possible state of conservation in Fior di Conio has a value of 1,400 euros.

In almost Fior di Conio it is worth 1,000 euros. In beautiful state it is worth 40 euros.

Rare coins: the 50 Lire Vulcano 1959 and 1960

The 50 Lire Vulcano 1959 edition also have a very important value. These coins also had a rather low circulation. For this reason one 50 Lire coin in Brilliant Uncirculated State from 1959 today it can even be worth 780 euros.

Coins from 50 Lire Vulcano from 1960 they too have a very low circulation. Their value in the best possible condition Fior di Conio is 900 euros.

The 50 Lire Vulcano of 1961: this coin today in the Brilliant Uncirculated state has a value of 550 euros.

Rare coins: the small 50 Lire Vulcano

Starting from 1990, new 50 Lire coins were minted. These coins were called 50 Lire Vulcano Small Coins. These coins were really small, which were referred to as “mini coins”.

Minted from 1990 until 1995 they also have one head of a woman and the God Vulcan beating Iron on the anvil.

The peculiarity of this coin is its size. Or rather the smallness. This factor of size, they were too small and got lost in pockets for example, did not make these coins very successful. However, they are quite sought after by collectors and numismatics enthusiasts.

However, there are no particularly high estimates: the 50 Lire coins minted from 1990 to 1995 varies from a value starting from 1.50 euros up to 3 euros which is the value of those of 1995. The small 50 Lire of the first year, from 1990, have a value of 15 euros if they are in the Fior di Conio State.

Rare coins: the small 50 Lire Vulcano, rare coins and minting errors

These 50 Lire coins over the years have been affected by several minting defects. There are some coins that have very specific peculiarities that increase their value.

For example there are coins without the rhombus above the figure of the engravers, the woman’s ear has round variants and others pointed. Then there are coins without the mint symbol or the number of the year of minting, of the first digit, for example the 1 which stands for 1992.

To give some examples the 50 Lire from 1990 with the characteristic of being without rhombus and with a pointed earlobe in a splendid state it is worth 12.50 euros, in Fior di Conio state it can be worth 25 euros. The 1991 50 lire with rhombus and round ear is now worth 7.50 euros.

Rare coins: the 50 Lire Italia Turrita

Let us now examine the 50 Lire Italy Turrita. These coins were minted from 1996 to 1999 and are the last 50 Lire coin minted before the transition to the Euro.

In the reverse there is an indication of the value of the coin. Italia Turrita symbol of Italy in the role of a young woman, symbol of nobility and royalty.

This coin from 50 Lire has no particular value. The circulation was very large, it is a very widespread coin and today for a coin of this type in the Brilliant Uncirculated state the maximum estimated value is 4 euros.

Rare coins: how to sell it if you have a 50 Lire coin

For those who find themselves in possession of one of these 50 Lire coins and intend not to keep it but to try to sell it, there are several ways.

That advisable is to put yourself in expert hands and contact a website. There are many on the web: just find the one that inspires the most confidence. In this way, materials and coins can also be evaluated in a photographic manner.

In this way we have the guarantee that professionals can evaluate the material that you have available and in case you decide to give the green light they are also able to organize an online auction relating to the material you have. From 50 Lire it is therefore possible to collect a large sum.

The online auction also has the great advantage that the person concerned does not have to deal with anything: the site takes care of showcasing the coin and sitting comfortably at home you can also maximize the profit from a coin you do not have going to keep.

As specified, the criterion that must be met and must be present is the General State of the currency. It must be a coin in Fior di Conio state and then the value that is collected is certainly higher.