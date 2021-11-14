Rare coins, this € 2 is worth 200: how to recognize it

Rare Coins: Watch out for the pieces hanging around in your pocket. Some might really be worth a fortune

A perennial exchange of coins. From day to day and for months and months. This is how our society works, for a perpetual motion between incoming and outgoing non-stop. But who knows exactly which pieces happen to us from time to time. A question that may seem strange but that we should ask ourselves often. Because among many, not knowing it, we could also catch some rare versions which are worth much more than what is officially declared.

Maybe it has already happened, maybe not, but what is certain is that gods often turn up ghost treasures around us and at times they could even fit into our wallets. Recognizing them is difficult, as one should be an expert in the sector. However, it certainly can be useful to find one figure different from the classic in the background: if there are no traditional symbols, start to straighten the antennas and maybe do some research.

Rare coins, clues and examples

Another sign are any minting errors: if pieces of a figure are missing and this is not due to the wear and tear of the coin itself, this too can be worth quite a lot. The reason? It would mean defective exit directly from the state mint. And considering that the controls are typically very precise, this definitely makes that piece unique and special.

Among the many, however, pay particular attention to 2 euro coins. In Italy, it is above all these that hide pleasant surprises, so keep your eyes open if the classic doesn’t exist Dante Alighieri or the traditional eagle which also roams quite a bit and which represents the German type of coin.

An example in this regard comes from the site Numismatics Varesina, one of the many specialized portals on the subject. Here, among the various pieces, a 2 euro emerges which reaches a valuation of even 200. This is the 2 euro of 2006 produced by the Vatican for the commemoration of the Swiss Guard. We are exactly on a basis of 219 euros, but, finding it surprisingly, you could get even more out of it by proposing it in the most appropriate physical and online locations.