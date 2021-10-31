Rare coins, this “wrong” cent is worth gold: how to recognize it

There are some rare coins that are worth mind-boggling figures. This “wrong” penny is one of the most sought after

The world of collecting knows no more surprises. If you’re passionate about the industry, you probably already know that hundreds of different ads are running every day. They range from the classics rare coins to stamps, passing through vinyls, sneakers, records and other precious objects.

Minting or printing errors, links with particular historical events or low circulation are the three characteristics that tend to have skyrocketing prices. This is because they are unique pieces, and therefore the sales values ​​go up. Today we go back to talking about coins and, specifically, about a piece capable of costing a lot due to a minting error.

Rare coins, up to 6,600 euros for a “wrong” cent

Coined in 2002, the “wrong” penny it is among the rare coins most appreciated by collectors. Apparently, it is a specimen with a diameter bigger than normal, that is, as a 2 cents one. In common there is also the representation of the Mole Antonelliana, placed in place of the usual Castel del Monte. This is a minting error and, according to Rare Coins, there have been only 7000 issued.

Know that, if you also have one of these cents at home, you could take home very high amounts. In 2013, such a specimen was sold at auction for well 6600 euros. Today with the advent of the internet and all the bulletin boards available, you might even take it home larger figures.