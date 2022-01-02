Rare Developers Unlock Xbox Live Achievements, Coming Back? – Multiplayer.it

Some Xbox achievements were detected for GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Live, which suggests a possible return of the game in some form on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as these achievements seem to have been unlocked by Rare developers.

There is therefore a kind of prototype of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox ready, probably playable from start to finish, given the amount of achievements already detected on the platform, which suggests that the title may be launched in the near future on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

As reported in the Wario64 tweet above, GoldenEye 007 for Xbox has 55 unlockable achievements for the classic 1000 points total. The interesting thing is that the goals emerged from two Rare developers, that is the lead engineer James Thomas and the community head Christina McGrath, who evidently have already played extensively to the title in question.

It is possible that this is the remaster of GoldenEye 007 which had already been developed for Xbox 360 years ago and was practically ready, but was never released due to problems related to licensing, as was revealed in the new background that emerged just a few months ago.

On the other hand, the fact that the title has also been updated in the rating board so that it is no longer prohibited in Germany, as seen only last October, could indicate new developments on the issue. Will the remaster finally find its way into the current market? We’ll see.