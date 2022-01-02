Tech

Rare Developers Unlock Xbox Live Achievements, Coming Back? – Multiplayer.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Some Xbox achievements were detected for GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Live, which suggests a possible return of the game in some form on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as these achievements seem to have been unlocked by Rare developers.

There is therefore a kind of prototype of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox ready, probably playable from start to finish, given the amount of achievements already detected on the platform, which suggests that the title may be launched in the near future on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

As reported in the Wario64 tweet above, GoldenEye 007 for Xbox has 55 unlockable achievements for the classic 1000 points total. The interesting thing is that the goals emerged from two Rare developers, that is the lead engineer James Thomas and the community head Christina McGrath, who evidently have already played extensively to the title in question.

It is possible that this is the remaster of GoldenEye 007 which had already been developed for Xbox 360 years ago and was practically ready, but was never released due to problems related to licensing, as was revealed in the new background that emerged just a few months ago.

On the other hand, the fact that the title has also been updated in the rating board so that it is no longer prohibited in Germany, as seen only last October, could indicate new developments on the issue. Will the remaster finally find its way into the current market? We’ll see.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The highly anticipated Pragmata is well underway, announces Capcom

November 1, 2021

Here is the code to get a competitive Charizard on Pokémon Sword and Shield

November 1, 2021

the metro now works, thanks to a mod – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

video comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the performance is not incredible – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button