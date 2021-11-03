Rare diseases, consolidated text approved: this is what it contains

“It’s law, finally. The single text on rare diseases has just been unanimously approved by the deliberating committee. Concrete help to patients and their families and an example of good politics “. This was reported by the president of the Hygiene and Health Commission of Palazzo Madama, Annamaria Parente, commenting on the consolidated text approved by the Senate on the subject, which absorbs several bills. “Now it is necessary to implement the regulations in all the Regions, to put the existing one into a system, to update the plan for rare diseases every three years. The text is a new beginning, the fairness of a health service is measured by how we treat rare diseases ”, he said again.

A victory for patients

It is “a victory for patients, for their families, for the whole of Italy. It is a very important step forward for the two million rare patients in Italy ”. These are the words of the UDC senator, Antonio De Poli, commenting on the approval of the consolidated text. “In this year and a half of pandemic, we have learned to fight and counter a common enemy. Even today, with this concrete result, we show how important it is to team up, beyond the political colors, to defend the right to health of all citizens and not to leave anyone behind ”, he added. The new law, continued De Poli, “will guarantee adequate assistance and care to patients, support for their families and above all will encourage the production and research of so-called orphan drugs which, in the absence of incentives, would not be profitable”.

Dignity to the sick

“The consolidated text on rare diseases, of which I was the rapporteur and one of the first proponents, was unanimously voted today by the Senate Health Commission in its deliberative session. It is an enormous satisfaction, now we need to speed up the implementing decrees. It is a measure that finally gives dignity to people with rare diseases and their families ”, commented Paola Binetti, UDC senator and rapporteur of the consolidated act, as said definitively approved today.

What the regulatory framework entails

“A concrete step forward because we will have a long-awaited clear and above all simple regulatory framework to offer concrete support to many families and their loved ones who need continuous care”. This was announced a few weeks ago by the Undersecretary of State for Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, when the unanimous go-ahead to the single text on rare diseases also arrived in the Senate, in the 12th Hygiene and Health Commission and before final approval. “The consolidated act is the result of an important work of synthesis and synergy between the political parties in Parliament, finally regulating in a simple and clear regulatory framework the homogeneity of services for rare patients throughout the national territory, to orphan drugs, support for clinical research on rare diseases, proximity assistance for patients ”, said Sileri. “It is the basis for declining concrete interventions in full support of the two million rare patients in Italy and for implementing assistance that is an expression of the centrality of the patient and personalized care”.