Rare diseases, the Consolidated Law is now law. The next steps for implementation

Rome – “It took more than 3 and a half years to reach this victory, but today the Consolidated Law on Rare Diseases is finally a law of the State, the first that organically defines rare diseases, the rights of those affected and the organizational framework [in precedenza vi erano solo decreti ministeriali, N.d.R.]. It is an important result, achieved thanks, in large part, to the commitment of the Hon. Fabiola Bologna and Sen. Paola Binetti who, first as signatories of proposals and bills, and then rapporteurs in the Chamber and Senate of the unified text, never gave up in the face of obstacles and delays, but also of Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri, who has always followed the process closely, never failing to make his support felt. It is clear, however, that we are facing a framework law, with which the foundations for a change have been laid, but there is still a lot to do. The Rare Diseases Observatory, as it has done to date, will continue to be the megaphone of the requests of the more than 250 associations of the Rare Diseases Alliance and, together with all the representatives of the institutions who have wanted this law, we will ensure that all the acts necessary for its implementation are approved“. Thus the director of the Rare Diseases Observatory (OMaR), Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, comments on the definitive approval of the Consolidated Law on Rare Diseases, which took place this morning, definitively, in the Senate.

The story that led to the approval of the first law on rare diseases is also retraced in a video, made public by OMaR.

“It has been a long journey – comments the Senator Binetti, President of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Rare Diseases – but we managed to get the best law possible under the conditions we had. Now the application will have to be carefully monitored so that all the provisions are actually implemented. This law is a beautiful example of teamwork, the result of collaboration with all the subjects involved in various capacities in the rare diseases sector, and of the support from the various political areas. I hope that the same collaborative spirit will be seen in the months to come, not only in the implementing decrees, but also when the possibility of making improvements opens up, and obviously also during the work of the now forthcoming Budget Law, where Funds will have to be allocated for the implementation of the National Rare Diseases Plan“.

“We have reached a beautiful milestone, we have not let the pandemic stifle the voice of the rare disease”, comments theHon. Fabiola Bologna, secretary of the XII Commission of the Chamber. “This required a great deal of commitment, but also many discussions and some compromises that will make it essential to deal with some aspects, even important ones, in the implementing decrees. Today we celebrate this first decisive step forward, because finally the principles and rights, health and social, for rare patients are in a unitary regulatory framework! From tomorrow it is necessary to have the courage to continue so that the norm is transferred into the real life of rare patients, improving it, simplifying it and consolidating the good practices developed over the years. Finally, I hope that the deadline for the renewal of the National Rare Diseases Plan will be respected, and therefore to have it approved by 28 February, the next Rare Disease Day ”.

This morning, even the undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri he expressed himself with satisfaction regarding the approval of this law, and referring to the Ministerial Decrees necessary for its implementation and, in particular, to the National Rare Diseases Plan, he said that “it is the beginning of a decisive phase in which it will be necessary to accelerate the step towards the definition of specific decrees that can fully implement them “.

Indeed, following the publication of the law in the Official Gazette, from the moment of its entry into force, the terms within which to produce 5 different documents necessary for the full implementation of the Consolidated Law will run.

Regarding the 2 necessary decrees: the National Committee for Rare Diseases must be established within 2 months (Decree of the Ministry of Health); within 3 months, however, the Solidarity Fund must be established for people suffering from rare diseases (Decree of the Ministry of Labor in agreement with the Ministry of Health and MEF). “This fund for now amounts to only one million euros – explains Ciancaleoni Bartoli – a symbolic figure that absolutely must be increased, perhaps already in this budget law”.

There are also two important agreements that must be made at the State-Regions Conference: one is that relating to the approval of the Second National Plan for Rare Diseases and the reorganization of the Network, an act that has been expected for many years, which must be adopted, at the time of first implementation, within three months. There is also a second agreement under the competence of the State Regions Conference, which will define the procedures for ensuring adequate information for health professionals, patients and families, to be adopted within 3 months.

Finally, within 6 months of entry into force, a Regulation of the Ministry of Health will also be needed, in agreement with the Ministry of University and Research, to establish the operating mechanisms of fiscal incentives in favor of subjects, public or private, engaged in the development of therapeutic protocols on rare diseases or in the production of orphan drugs.

“In any case, within 6 months of publication, and therefore by April-June, in any case before next summer, all these acts must be arranged, and only towards the end of 2022 we will be able to begin to see the real effects of this law. These are the times, and we will have to wait for them, but not a day longer – concludes the director of OMaR – because it has already taken too long to get here ”.