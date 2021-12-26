Rare earths: from the current shortage to alternatives for the future even in racing

by Stefano Aglianò

Rare earths are a chemical group of 17 elements represented on the periodic table. To the 15 belonging to the lanthanide family, characterized by an increasing atomic number from 57 to 71, are added scandium (21) and yttrium (39). Rare Earths is the translation of the English term Rare Earth Elements – REE – attributed to this group of elements by IUPAC, an international body that establishes standards relating to chemistry.

Rare earths owe their name to the element lanthanum, a term of Greek etymology, and means to stay hidden. This encyclopedic introduction allows us to ask ourselves the question: how rare are the elements in question actually?

Contrary to the given name (in English), in absolute terms, these materials are not so scarce in terms of quantity on the earth’s surface. Some of them are more abundant than others and more common metals such as lead, silver and gold. The peculiarity of rare earths is that they ‘hide’ in very small concentrations within a large number of minerals. Their extraction is therefore very difficult and expensive. Furthermore, in the extraction processes harmful and polluting substances are used that release toxic waste into the environment. To complicate the extraction contributes the fact that rare earths are scattered in small quantities on the earth’s surface. It is difficult to find deposits large enough to economically justify mining. On the global market China plays the role of absolute protagonist representing over 80% of the worldwide availability.

Despite the numerous downsides, the demand for rare earths has increased significantly over the past two decades. The reason lies in theirs particular magnetic and conductive properties that are difficult to find in other elements. The rare earth group is characterized by the fact that the chemical properties of the different elements are very similar to each other. In fact, despite the different atomic number that distinguishes them, the addition of electrons modifies the internal composition, leaving the valence layer unchanged which, by influencing the chemical bonds, determines the properties. Permanent magnets based on neodymium-iron-boron represent the current state of the art. More and more has been theapplication in components for computer (chip and hard-disk), televisions, screens touch screen, catalysts, laser. Wide use of these materials also falls into applications that aim at the exploitation of renewable energies such as photovoltaic panels And wind turbines and more generally within many electronic and magnetic components. There is no lack of applications in the medical field such as machinery for magnetic resonance. A mention must be made for ‘our’ sector of interest. L’automotive does extensive use of rare earths especially in the production of electric motors for cars, but not only, as you can see from the image below. The world of two wheels is also starting to expand its offer in the field of electric propulsion, competitions included , but with smaller volumes than the four wheels. The main issues to be addressed when dealing with the concept of electric mobility are costs, autonomy, infrastructures and environmental impact of the entire cycle: from production to disposal through recycling. To these general thematic notes, is added the problem of size and weight of the batteries which represents a more stringent limit for motorcycles compared to cars. As historically happens, new technologies come to be ready for the two-wheeled product, always a few years out of phase with respect to cars. In this case, the delay in application could represent an opportunity to introduce a more mature, sustainable and efficient technology in the motorcycle sector, in particular from an environmental and economic point of view, compared to the four-wheeled counterpart.

The growing demand for rare earths, in the face of limited availability, has pushed countries to invest in alternative solutions. Solutions that we hope will find real application to support the development and marketing of motorcycles in the near future. Regardless of the type of propulsion, whether electric or endothermic, today’s motorcycles are full of electronic control units and devices. At the moment raw materials are scarce in all sectors and the motorcycle sector is no exception. The neglected effects of the pandemic on supply do not seem to subside and the political conflict between China and the United States is aggravating a bad situation. The result is known to all: the lack or at least the delay of the product for the final consumer.

Europe invests in projects and new technologies for the future

The difficulty of extraction and the concentration of rare earths only in certain geographical areas, have represented over the years an excellent incentive to seek alternative solutions in terms of both technological research and new extraction sites. Europe has funded several projects with the intention of seeking new chemically stable compositions to replace rare earths in the production of magnets. The project ExMaMa (Exploring new magnetic materials from first-principles) aims to identify concrete alternatives to rare earths thanks to new ecological materials. The theoretical investigation has brought positive results in identifying new materials that have magnetic properties similar to those of rare earths. The countries that are taking charge of the experimentation are Germany, Switzerland and Japan. The material is characterized by a Curie temperature, the limit beyond which the material loses its permanent magnetic properties, higher than 700 ° C and this allows us to foresee an interesting development for possible applications at ‘high’ temperatures.

The industry has historically relied on procurement of raw materials from non-EU countries. Europe is thus exposed to the problem of vulnerability in the event of sudden shortages (as the recent pandemic shows) and relative uncontrolled price growth.

One of the methods by which Europe has decided to partially remedy it is through project funding EURARE With the purpose of develop sustainable extraction processes within the borders of the old continent. The professor. Ioannis Paspaliaris – coordinator of the project – declares that “l‘initiative brought together researchers from geological surveys, academia, consulting firms and industry to provide a holistic approach to the European rare earth supply chain“.

One of the objectives of the initiative is the improvement of the poor quality of European raw minerals used for the production of rare earths than those from the rest of the world. Efforts have been devoted to the study of new technologies aimed at improving the extraction and enrichment of minerals. Pilot extractions focused on minerals taken mainly in Sweden, Norway and Greenland. In addition to the development of the technology, the project proved to be very useful for the creation of a database obtained by combining mineralogical, geographical and technological data. The data collected, cataloged and available for consultation offer an effective tool to address the balance between supply and demand in a more conscious way, also from a political point of view. At the same time, the aim is to strengthen the European mining market by offering the engineers of tomorrow new skills in the metallurgical sector.

Finally we want to mention the project REE4EU that aims to recycle permanent magnet waste into a source of rare earth elements. The project is a closed-loop system based on two interconnected technologies. The first is the extraction of ionic liquids which allows the removal of rare earth elements from the waste. The second exploits high-temperature electrolysis to obtain rare earth alloys starting from mixtures of oxides obtained from the extraction of ionic liquids. The strong point is the removal of the individual phases of conversion and separation of the oxides (a process typical of Chinese extractions) to obtain a more effective and sustainable process.

Taking primary production in China as a benchmark, the analysis of the pilot trials highlighted one reduction of energy consumption by 35% and up to 50% of the impact on climate change.

The European development in the production of secondary rare earth alloys will contribute to improving the related activities by creating new jobs and increasing Europe’s independence from raw material imports.

Sources and images:

https://cordis.europa.eu/it

https://www.powertransmission.com/

https://blogs.egu.eu/

https://minesmagazine.com/1737/

https://stockhouse.com/

https://www.beroeinc.com/