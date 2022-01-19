rare example destroyed in Holland

Ferrari Enzo, which was first shown in 2002, was judged by many to be a revolutionary hypercar. The car, which was named after the car manufacturer’s founder prancing Horse, was the first super car with a V12 engine and technology inspired by Formula 1 to be brought to market. Furthermore, it is a very rare model sought after by collectors, having been built until 2004 in only ones 399 specimens.

A rare Ferrari Enzo completely destroyed in the Netherlands

Speaking of this vehicle from the Maranello house, we would like to point out in the past few hours that due to a serious accident, a specimen of Ferrari Enzo worth approximately 3.5 million euros it was completely destroyed. It is one of only three examples sold by Ferrari in the Netherlands.

Most likely, this one Ferrari Enzo with V12 engine it was destroyed during a test drive (the green plate indicates that this is a unit owned by a dealer in the Netherlands). Apparently, this unit of the successor model of the Ferrari F50 crashed into a tree, losing wheels on the right side and destroying the bodywork designed by Pininfarina.

The part that has suffered the most damage is the front passenger side where the bodywork is particularly destroyed. There are no images of the interior but the driver’s side airbag bursting, which suggests that the impact against the tree occurred at high speed.

Recall that Ferrari Enzo has a maximum speed of 350 km per hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 km per hour in just 3.1 seconds. We do not know the condition of the driver and if there was a passenger in the car. Finally, remember that this car being highly sought after by collectors can reach a value of up to 3.5 million euros.