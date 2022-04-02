Rare genetic variant of autism discovered in Puerto Rico

Studies carried out on the patient. Photo: Provided to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health by Dr. Sherley Collado Justiniano.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurological condition that still has challenges for the scientific community.

This time a new genetic variant has been identified in Puerto Rico, dealing with an extremely rare, severe mutation, from which only female patients usually survive, since it can be lethal to the male genderconfirmed to Medicine and Public Health (MSP) Dr. Sherley Collado Justiniano, one of the authors of the case together with Dr. María del Carmen González Ríos, from the Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Sherley Collado Justiniano. Photo: Provided by the doctor to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

This was a 4-year-old girl who was referred for genetic testing due to her diagnosis of autism, developmental delay, and a learning disability. Physical evaluation revealed that the patient was hypotonic (decreased muscle tone), nonspecific dysmorphic features -which are not frequently found in people of the same age or of the same ethnicity- and precocious pubarche.

In addition, the patient was found to have hypoplasia – used to indicate an underdeveloped or incompletely developed tissue or organ – of the corpus callosum, a structure found deep in the brain that connects the cerebral hemispheres.

“Genetic analysis revealed areas of genetic homozygosity at 1p35.2, 6q25.2 and 9q21.33, all of which had an unclear presentation and there was no reason to justify all these symptoms that this patient presented. For this reason, tests were required We performed a whole exome sequencing (WES) analysis and found that the patient had a de novo pathogenic mutation in the DDX3X gene, which is associated with an X-linked dominant syndrome affecting females and is lethal in men,” he revealed.

“The patient’s mutation was identified as a change from Guanine to Adenine at position 1403 of the DNA sequence, resulting in a change in messenger RNA of amino acids at position 468, resulting in a nonsense mutation. This mutation had not been seen before in Puerto Rico. This was the cause of the severity of this patient’s symptoms. This mutation was only discovered in 2014 and only around 685 cases have been diagnosed. This is striking because this mutation is lethal to males,” she stressed.

He added that the patient was referred to different specialists due to the severity of her autism diagnosis, including a neurologist, a psychiatrist, among others.

“We have to look further whenever we have patients with autism. Genetics is very important in these patients because it can be the reason for many problems in this patient population and in this way help them better,” he concluded.