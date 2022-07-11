Rare heart failure is recorded in a patient with acute myeloid leukemia on the island

Pericarditis causes significant thickening and hardening of the pericardium.

The management of this condition is very different from that of heart failure. Photo: Shutterstock.

leukemia Acute myelogenous (AML) can rarely be associated with constrictive pericarditis. However, the scientific literature reported a case in Puerto Rico in a 53-year-old patient.

It was a man with a history of obesityhigh blood pressure, type 2 diabetes mellitus, history of coronary artery disease after the placement of 2 stents and acute myelogenous leukemia in remission 10 years ago, who came for evaluation medical for shortness of breath progressing within the two-year period in development.

Among other findings, it was identified that the patient had lower extremity edema, abdominal distension, dyspnea and fatigue. He reported being recently hospitalized with a diagnosis of heart failure. heart with ejection fraction preserved (HFpEF), an echocardiographic classification based on in the measurement of the fraction of left ventricular ejection (LVEF). We then speak of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction when the LVEF is > 50%.

Among the studies and laboratories performed, it was highlighted that an echocardiogram showed a restrictive diastolic pattern and a chest X-ray showed evidence of pericardial thickening of more than 5 mm.

The medical team decided to carry out a left and right cardiac catheterization that confirmed constrictive pericarditis by identifying ventricular interdependence, which is understood as the response of one ventricle to changes in pressure and the remaining volume of the other and, in addition, a pressure wedge dynamics of the respiratory pulmonary capillaries with left ventricular gradients greater than 5 mmHg, which is defined as that capillary pressure in the left atrium that is determined by measuring the pressure in a catheter embedded in the most distal segment of the pulmonary artery, detail the authors.

The patient underwent successful pericardial excision with marked improvement in symptoms at 3 months, the case report states.

Case physicians say that constrictive pericarditis can occur in patients who have had tuberculosis, viral syndromes, radiation or chemotherapy, cardiac surgery, uremia, myocardial infarction, or connective tissue disease, but rarely due to treated acute myelogenous leukemia. The management of this condition is very different from that of heart failure, they reiterate.

leukemia Acute myeloid (AML) in adults is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow produces large numbers of abnormal blood cells.

Meanwhile, pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, often with fluid buildup. It can be caused by numerous disorders, such as infection, myocardial infarction, trauma, tumors, metabolic disorders, but is often idiopathic.

Sometimes pericarditis causes a thickening and significant hardening of the pericardium (constrictive pericarditis). The thickened and hardened pericardium markedly compromises ventricular filling and decreases stroke volume and cardiac output.

