Rare Objects, in the film by Katie Holmes the Julia Mayorga of American Rust

After the short Eternal Princess and its 2016 debut All We Had, waiting to be able to present his second work as a director to the public Alone Together with Jim Sturgess, Katie Holmes he is already working on his next project. Which will not be the expected adaptation of Jill Wine-Banks memoir, The Watergate Girl, but the Rare Objects for which he chose to want the surprising at his side Julia Mayorga from American Rust.

The former Mrs. Cruise, in fact, in addition to directing, will produce and interpret the film, co-written with the newcomer. Phaedon A. Papadopoulos (usually manufacturer). A story inspired by the novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessaro whose production began in New York, curated by Yale Productions and Lafayette Pictures, as well as Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and Mark Maxey.

The charming American actress, among the characters that emerged fromAmerican Rust of Showtime and reported by People Magazine as one of the Latin actors to watch, Mayorga will star in Rare Objects. A young woman from traumatic past, which tries to start one new life thanks to working in an antique shop. Owned by kind people, who guide her and allow her to gain more confidence in herself and in the world. At least until this is tested when the past returns to bring it back to its old world and test its fragile stability.