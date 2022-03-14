Rare Pokemon Charizard card sells for $336,000

They ask thousands of dollars for Pokémon Oreos on eBay 0:40

(CNN) — At one. At two o’clock. Sold! A rare first-issue 1999 Pokemon Charizard No. 4 card sold for $336,000 at auction on Thursday.

The Charizard card, sold by Heritage Auctions, drew attention because it is from the first English printing of the game and had received a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 rating. According to the auction house, it is one of 121 that have received that rating.

The sale was part of a larger trading card game auction, which included cards from Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! In total, the auction fetched more than $3.7 million.

“This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, was exceptionally successful,” said Jesus Garcia, director of trading card game consignment at Heritage Auctions, in a statement.

“This sale reinforced the fact that the demand for Pokémon cards continues to rise. We expected Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to do well, and they did.”

Since their introduction in the 1990s, Pokémon cards have made a comeback and even sparked a sales frenzy.

Last week, a Georgia man was sentenced to prison for using Covid-19 relief funds to purchase a Charizard Pokémon card, the US Department of Justice said in a statement. He bought the card for US$57,789.

In February, Goldin Auctions sold a rare 1998 Pocket Monsters Japanese Promo Illustrator Holographic Pikachu card for $900,000. Goldin says it was an “all-time record public sale for any Pokemon card.”