Rare smartphones, here is the list of those that are worth a small treasure

Do you have a drawer in the room full of old mobile phones that you don’t throw away because you share memories and are you fond of them? Attention, because they could turn out to be small treasures with prices definitely out of our imagination

Collectors of antique mobile phones, gathering! – Androiditaly.com

Do you also collect objects that are dear to you? Whether it’s vinyls (now even today’s artists reserve some songs for vinyl, just for fans) or rare coins, or stamps if you follow in the footsteps of your grandparents, we all collect something (even everyone’s DVDs and Blu-rays movies, to fill the library and watch them again when Netflix decides to make a clean sweep). The collecting therefore, of any form, it is a serious matter and still rooted in a generation that looks, not always given the latest news in politics, to the future and progress. And among the serious collectors, we also find those who enjoy buying at auction and online, old dated mobile phones, such as the first clamshell phones from Motorola and the gorgeous one from Nokia, which they used in Tim advertising! It is not difficult to have dated cell phones: with the continuous releases, it is a moment to have one at home that no longer receives updates. The good news, however, is that if you have some specific models of mobile phones at home, which we are about to list, you could earn from 400 to 1000 euros!

Ericsson t28

Ericsson T28 – Androiditaly.com

All the dads have had this cell phone with a flap and a small antenna. A dual band GSM mobile phone manufactured by Ericsson Mobile Communications in 1999/2000. 81 grams, it always stuck in jeans pockets, and was the lightest cell phone of the period between 1999 and 2001. Its successor could even send the first emails! It was also the first cell phone with lithium polymer technology batteries in history. We can resell it from 40 to 300 euros.

Nokia 8810

Nokia 8810 – AndroidItaly.com

The Nokia 8810 it was a very popular mobile phone at the time, produced by the Finnish company Nokia and released in 1998. The battery lasted 2 days, something we now dream of, and weighed only 98 grams. It could be resold, too, for up to 300 euros. Of this family, 3310, with saints as a game, is also one of the most sought after.

iPhone 2G

iPhone 2G – Androiditaly.com

A smartphone belonging to the Apple family, in particular, was the first model to come out, revolutionizing the world of mobile phones. Presented on January 9, 2007 at the Macworld Conference & Expo, it was only subsequently introduced in Europe, and has been making waves ever since. If it works, you can resell it for 1000 euros!

Mobira Senate

Mobira Senato – Androiditaly.com

Finally, we have one of the first devices built in 1981 by Nokia.Mobira Senato, so rare that finding it seems an impossible task even for Tom Cruise. Its value slightly exceeds i 1,000 euros, even if it does not work.

