Rasi: “Omicron 4 and 5 real danger, problematic autumn risk” – Health

‘Ema has raised the alarm on Omicron’s new BA.4 and 5 sub variants and “the danger is real”. As “we should have learned by now from the other mutated versions of the virus, if they are more contagious within a few weeks they arrive. Summer could slow their march but then we could find ourselves facing the third problematic autumn of the pandemic era”. The former executive director of Ema Guido Rasi says this in an interview with La Stampa.

“It is essential to reset the surveillance and sequencing system of the virus to monitor well the possible spread of new variants and sub-variants,” he explains. Symptoms include “fewer coughs but more runny nose, less fever but more fatigue. And then dizziness, pain in the stomach and abdomen, ear ache”. However, “the risk of pneumonia is not excluded. It remains high among the unvaccinated population”.

It is not known even if vaccines updated on Omicron will be able to protect us also from these sub-variants, “however we know that BA.4 and BA.5 are able to evade the immune defense induced by current vaccines and contagion”. It will now be very important to conduct immunogenicity tests to see if the serum of those who have been experimentally vaccinated with the updated vaccines also neutralize these sub-variants “.

In October, Rasi would administer the fourth dose, “to the over 70s and the frail because that is where the deaths are concentrated. While I would try again to convince the unvaccinated to take the first dose, given that they have a mortality rate 10 times higher than the vaccinated. “.