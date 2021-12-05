Rasi, we are seeing severe forms of Covid in children – Healthcare

“We expect a cautious start, for the vaccination campaign on children from 5 to 11 years”, starting in Italy from next December 16, “because whoever had to keep quiet has not done so, who has spoken without having the data yet or who he commented on the numbers without having much experience of what are the right numbers to define a benefit-risk ratio, in this case “. So half an hour more on Rai3 the scientific consultant of Commissioner Figliuolo, Guido Rasi, underlining that “severe forms of Covid in children” are growing in the departments. “Now the word goes to the pediatricians,” says Rasi.

Covid: 15,021 positive, 43 victims – 15,021 Covid test positives have been identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 16,632. On the other hand, there are 43 victims in one day, yesterday there were 75. There are 232,000 currently positive for Covid in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 8,282 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic the total cases are 5,109,082, the deaths 134,195. The discharged and healed are 4,742,887, with an increase of 6,685 compared to yesterday.

Positive rate of 2.9%, +4 intensive care – There are 525,108 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 636,592. The positivity rate is 2.9%, up from 2.6% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 736 patients in intensive care in Italy, 4 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 45. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 5,597, or 169 more than yesterday