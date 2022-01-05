Raspberry Pi becomes a retro computer with this cyberdeck

Over the years, we’ve told you multiple times about cyberdecks for Raspberry Pi, but this, made by the maker known as Crookdmouth on Reddit, it’s pretty peculiar. In fact, in addition to providing essential calculation functions, it can also be used as a portable arcade for two players with a retro PC design.

Photo Credit: Crookmouth

According to Crookdmouth, his cyberdeck design takes inspiration from TRS-80 MC-10 and other home computers that he owned during his growth. Has a small screen between two sets of arcade controls along the top, while below we find one mechanical keyboard and have been integrated two handles on the sides for portability. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Raspberry Pi project without a Pi inside.

Crookdmouth chose to use a Raspberry Pi Model 3B for his work, coupled with a Pimoroni HyperPixel 4.0 Square for the display. The unit can operate on the go thanks to a Anker PowerCore 26800 powerbank, which allows you to have up to 12 hours of autonomy.

Crookdmouth built the case from scratch. The housing is made mostly of wood with an elegant gray and black color scheme. A breaker can let the current flow to the unit through the internal battery or the mains supply. Some ports are accessible on the sides, including one MicroSD slot, one USB port, one HDMI it’s a 3.5mm audio jack. In case you are interested, we recommend that you check out the original thread on Reddit and view the shared album on Imgur for details on the creation process.

Photo Credit: Crookmouth

Photo Credit: Crookmouth

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that there may be a shortage of Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM this year due to the shortage of semiconductors that has been plaguing the market for some time now. If you want to learn more about the topic, we recommend that you read our previous dedicated article.