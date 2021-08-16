Ratcatcher 2, the Thinker and Polka-Dot Man in the new BTS photo

The Suicide Squad has already been out in theaters for a couple of weeks, but the cast and crew of the new cinecomic DC Films continue to delight fans with posting some behind-the-scenes content.

As usual the director and screenwriter James Gunn has been particularly active on social media lately, sharing for example a close look at his brother Sean Gunn’s cameo as Calender Man and some shots of Idris Elba (Bloodsport) working behind the camera. The author’s latest post is a photo showing Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) in the pub scene. As you can see at the bottom of the article, Gunn wrote: “Daniela, David and Peter chat between takes in the scene of La Gatita Amable“, Gunn shared.”Peter was telling the most shocking secret ever!“, Melchoir joked in the comments, while Dastmalchian interacted by publishing some colored dots, an unmistakable signature of Polka-Dot Man.

Recall that James Gunn will return in 2022 to the world of The Suciide Squad thanks to Peacemaker, the spin-off TV series focusing on the character played by John Cena to be released next year as an exclusive to the on-demand streaming service HBO Max. In addition, it has been confirmed that the author will be working on new DC Films projects after concluded his adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for which he will direct in the coming months Guardians of the Galaxy 3 And Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special, the latter provided exclusively for Disney +.

