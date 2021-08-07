Entertainment

“Ratcatcher II is the heart of the film”

The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission arrived at theaters on August 5th and everyone seems to have a different favorite character ranging from Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian (. James Gunn however, he praised one actress and one character in particular in a recent interview: Ratcatcher II by Daniela Melchior.

A character who has unexpectedly captured the heart of the audience is Ratcatcher 2 / Cleo Cazo, the role played by Daniela Melchior.

Interviewed by Los Angeles Times director James Gunn spoke about the character:

“She’s the heart of the film in so many ways, she’s not a killer. She’s in prison for doing something stupid with mice, which probably any of us would do, if we had a mouse and a special wand and were incredibly poor.” .

Melchior expressed similar feelings about his character, adding: “She’s not a supervillain yet because she’s never killed anyone … This was a good opportunity to see her first mission and it’s a good place to start. She’ll learn to kill someone if she has to, learn to fight or cope with problems. of his father in a better way. “

During the interview, Gunn it also has praised the performance of the actress: “She had a naturalism in the way she acted. Everything was real. Everything was there and I believed her. And for my stuff, it’s really important. If you’re producing outrageous material too cartoonish, it doesn’t work. You have to do outrageous material. in a way that we believe you are actually a real human being saying something. “

“Daniela is a really sweet person. She’s just a really good human being. And I could see that in her and I said, ‘Daniela, I want you to promise me one thing … Just promise me you’ll stay a good person.’ There are a lot of people who come into this industry who look like good people and then change. It’s important that good people keep working in this industry. “

Read our review of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission and find out what Gunn thinks about a Harley Quinn movie.


