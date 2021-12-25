Ratchet & Clank in the lead – Nerd4.life
Digital Foundry has compiled its ranking on games with the best graphics among those released in 2021, and among these Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart appears to be at the top as the title that most impressed the editors of the Europgamer.net technical column.
As usual, the video is very in-depth and interesting, analyzing the various characteristics for which the games in the ranking stood out from the others, due to the technological solutions adopted and the innovations introduced in the graphics field, so we also recommend viewing them. only at the informative level, but in the meantime we bring back the cold here classification, which results as follows:
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Lego Builders Journey
- Returnal
- Forza Horizon 5
- Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- Metroid Dread
- The Ascent
- Resident Evil Village
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
The game by Insomniac Games for PS5 turns out to be the one that most impressed Digital Foundry from a purely technical point of view, that is, as regards the overall quality of the graphics, even if the evaluations then vary between one game and another, taking into consideration also the artistic elements, the technical solutions adopted and more.
Also interesting is the presence of Lego Builders Journey in second place and Returnal in third, while perhaps surprising that Forza Horizon 5 is off the podium in this particular ranking. Among the demos, the most notable ones and which probably allow you to have an idea of what the future holds, in the selection made by Digital Foundry, were Matrix: The Awakening and RTX Marbles.