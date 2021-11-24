Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart GOTY? On the Game Awards website he is already mentioned as a winner

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PlayStation 5 is one of the games nominated for the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards in December and so far nothing strange, except that the official website of the event reports the Insomnia game as the winner of the game of the year, well ahead of its time.

Probably due to a technical error, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is highlighted as the winner on The Game Awards website, where it is pointed out that the voting is closed and indeed a winner has already been elected. As mentioned, this is a probable error since public voting is actually not closed (they will close on 8 December) as you can verify yourself by trying to vote on the TGA website.

In all likelihood the bug will be fixed very soon and the battle is wide open, the game of Insomniac will have to contend with Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2 and that fresh Resident Evil Village winner of the GOTY award at the Golden Joystick Awards.

The absence of Forza Horizon 5 among the nominees for the best game of the year award has aroused astonishment and controversy, also considering thehuge success enjoyed by Playground Games racing, capable of winning over ten million players in the first week.