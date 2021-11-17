Rate Hike and Inflation, Here Are 10 Investment Topics for 2022 From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Following the historic crisis of 2020, we are approaching the second half of the economic cycle which could prove more challenging as monetary and fiscal policies normalize. The recovery phase has not yet ended, and inflation is at the highest levels of the last 3 decades (see USA), increasing investor concerns.

Stéphan Monier, Chief Investment Officer of Lombard Odier Private Bank, proposes 10 investment themes for 2022, for what he defines as a “unique business cycle”.

1. Begin restoring liquidity reserves in portfolios

Current markets are beneficial for investment portfolios, but the business cycle is evolving rapidly. High growth but which continues to slow at the same time, combined with the gradual fiscal and monetary tightening, implies a possible increase in volatility in 2022, both in terms of frequency and range of possible market declines. Given the high valuations in most asset classes, gradually rebuilding the cash buffer in a portfolio will help investors identify opportunities when sell-offs occur.

2. Further reduce exposure to high-grade bonds

Developed market government bonds are a good way to finance an increase in a portfolio’s liquidity. Inflation is proving higher than expected and central banks are normalizing monetary policy, while government fiscal plans indicate that large bond issues are still needed to finance deficits and yields are still low or negative and do not offset the potential losses deriving from the increase in rates. Developed market investment grade (IG) bonds are only slightly better. While default levels are low and demand for IG bonds remains solid, valuations appear to be high, lower than the long-term average and with little room for reduction. This scenario means that there are reduced incentives for investors.

3. Solid earnings continue to make stocks look attractive

For the first time, companies have reported astonishing double-digit earnings per share for six consecutive quarters. Earnings are strong enough relative to valuations to offer those who invest in equities a premium slightly above the 20-year average. While valuations remain high across all markets, these have historically been a poor short-term indicator of performance. As the business cycle advances, the momentum of improving earnings revisions will slow, but for now, the recovery phase is not over yet, which favors risk assets. Regionally, we prefer pan-European names, where both earnings and valuations have room to keep up with the performance of global equity markets.

4. Maintain a bias for value and cyclical stocks

At this stage of the business cycle, economic trends should support the performance of value stocks, such as energy stocks, financials and auto companies, as well as cyclical stocks from the industrial and materials sectors. These types of stocks, in addition to small cap stocks, are attractively valued and we believe the continued strong global growth will allow them to outperform.

5. Orient the overweight of the emerging hard currency towards Asia

Hard currency emerging market bonds offer an opportunity to achieve the carry yield in fixed income. Overall, valuations are lower than in other credit segments and spreads are just above historical averages, with fundamentals offering good support in most emerging economies. Recent pressures on the Chinese real estate sector have blocked the development of this segment. While there is still uncertainty about what the future scenario of the fund will be, on the other we believe that current valuations are already largely incorporating many of the potentially negative scenarios. We are allocating our allocation to Asia as we build exposure to the region’s displaced credit.

6. Incorporate greater dollar strength and euro weakness

We expect the dollar to be stronger and the euro to be weaker. The dollar should strengthen as US monetary policy becomes less accommodative. We also expect the euro to weaken against several currencies, given the weakening of the eurozone’s balance of payments and as the ECB is expected to normalize monetary policy more slowly than other central banks. We estimate that the euro-dollar exchange rate will drop to 1.12 in the first half of next year and that the euro-Swiss franc is in the 1.05 – 1.08 range.

7. Seize opportunities to reduce gold exposure

High inflation could prevent a sharp drop in gold prices during the first quarter of 2022, but once the underlying effects are absorbed, slowing inflation will allow real rates to normalize. All of this would have a bearing on low-yielding assets, including gold. While gold prices may remain at current levels for a couple of months, we believe gold prices will be lower in the second quarter of 2022, down to around $ 1,600 an ounce. For investors worried about inflation, we maintain a preference for commodity indices in general and, specifically, industrial metals which are more likely to benefit from decarbonisation and infrastructure development programs.

8. Give preference to tactical and active management of investments rather than passive ones

A key theme for the coming year is the growing divergence in monetary policy. One implication is that macro hedge fund managers should benefit, given their leeway to take advantage of rising interest rates, greater market volatility and, in general, greater yield differentiation. of assets. The historically low correlation of these funds with other more traditional asset classes can prove to be an added value for portfolio diversification in times of market stress. Likewise, sustainability-related trends will continue to create opportunities for qualified active managers.

9. Rising volatility, use it to your advantage

As markets normalize, we expect more frequent sell-offs and more modest returns. This results in investors needing a broader set of portfolio strategies. With the right approach, volatility can help investors manage portfolio risk and generate returns as an alternative to traditional bond coupons. We believe the sale of call options on the S&P 500 represents an opportunity to earn a premium by capitalizing on the high volatility of the US market.

10. Focus on sustainability as a driver of returns

With the commitments made during COP26 and the current energy crisis, financial flows continue to support sustainable investments. This is now an established trend. We believe that sustainability is one of the main drivers of financial performance in terms of selecting investment opportunities. Conversely, any failure to address sustainability issues will create sources of investment risk. Societies that are highly exposed to environmental risk that fail to adapt to the transition face growing instability. We prefer companies whose business models contribute to the transition to net zero emissions by offering solutions or implementing significant changes to their businesses that can help contain the environmental threat.