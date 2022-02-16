Rate Hike, Here’s Where To Invest According To JP Morgan From Investing.com



Investing.com – The cost of the dollar could rise as early as March and markets, which now price seven rate hikes in the course of 2022, they wonder if the economy is able to absorb a path that will also see the Fed balance sheet shrink in the second half.

According to the JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 equity strategy team, in a similar monetary environment, stocks “tend to strengthen 3-4 months after the first hike and reach new all-time highs within 6-12 months”.

“The correction should be seen as a tactic and not as a fundamental change of direction”, the analysts write in a research note, as “the beginning of the tightening of policies is, in the vast majority of times, a confirmation that the economic cycle by force, rather than a sign of a slowdown “.

More flat curve?

With the and the Bund at multi-year highs, experts from the US investment bank explain that “historically” the yield curve tends to “flatten out when the Fed is in an aggressive mood”. This time “the wildcard is the impact of QT (quantitative tightening), which could work against the typical flattening of the curve during Fed tightening, as QE has flattened yields over the past decade and term premia are still completely negative “.

Furthermore, the reduction in liquidity should not be seen as a negative aspect, “at least until the financing conditions start to be decidedly restrictive”. One of the warning signs, warn by JPM, is the curve reversal, but “for the rest of the year it shouldn’t happen”, and “the impact of the QT could delay it further”.

Which sectors to focus on

Looking at US sectors, analysts point out that commodities and banks have “generally” performed well around the first rallies, while European banks “tend to struggle”, with value stocks “tending to outperform early growths. and after the Fed hikes “.

The direction of the dollar proved to be “crucial in tracking the performance of emerging markets versus developed ones”, with Europe “tending to perform better than the United States”. Focusing on banks, the key to performance for JPM lies in the “direction of bond yields”, especially 2 and 10 years thus favoring an increase in profits and the related P / E ratio.

Among the European picks, JPM has included Intesa (MI 🙂 and UniCredit SpA (MI 🙂 (the only Italian ones in the list), together with CaixaBank (MC 🙂 and Lloyds (LON :). For the industrialists, JPM choices fall on Melrose Industries (LON :), Rolls-Royce (LON 🙂 and Airbus (PA :), while looking at health care Merck & Company (NYSE 🙂 BAYER (MI 🙂 and Smith & Nephew (LON :). Furthermore, for the IT sector the best ones for JPM are Dassault Systemes (PA 🙂 Nokia Oyj (HE 🙂 and ASML Holding (AS :).