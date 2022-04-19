rate of positivity and intensive care on the rise. Lockdown in Shanghai, 7 dead

Giorgio Palù (AIFA)

“We don’t know if it is spill over was it natural or it was a accident. We won’t know until the Chinese break the silence. They did not want to hand over the laboratory records or give answers to the envoys of the WHO, the world health organization. Many questions. The intermediate animal host that would have bridged between has not been found bat And man. This virus no longer infects the bats so something happened. ”He said that Giorgio Palù, virologist and president of Aifa, speaks in an interview with Corriere della Sera of his book “At the origin, the virus that changed our lives”, dedicated toorigin of Sars-CoV-2. “I recounted what happened in June 2014 when the US government appointed a commission to decide whether to abolish the manipulation of respiratory viruses. It was decided to suspend experiments on influenza viruses. The ban would be lifted in 2017. From the moratorium. however, the coronavirus. It was necessary to study the MERS (Meaddle East Respiratory Syndrome) which appeared in 2012, still endemic in some areas of Saudi Arabia. She was a colleague of the laboratory of Wuhan to oppose the ban “.

Finally, a reflection on the spread of Covid specified: “The virus circulates less and less. If it continues like this a May the epidemic should have died out. Respiratory viruses go on vacation here in the summer. Italians between vaccinated and naturally immunized are largely protected. Many at-risk individuals miss the appeal. Sars-CoV-2 infects where it finds space “.