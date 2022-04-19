rate of positivity and intensive care on the rise. Lockdown in Shanghai, 7 dead
The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Tuesday 19 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 18,380 new cases and 79 deaths, the positivity rate jumped to 17.4%. People in intensive care are 411 (+8), those in ordinary wards 9,940 (+182). In our country, 89.98% of the over 12 population completed the vaccination cycle with two doses.
In the world 505,054,563 infections and 6,199,914 deaths. In the US, a federal judge said no to the obligation to wear a mask on public transport, which lapses. In China, another 7 deaths were recorded in Shanghai.
In Spain, stop on masks in primary and secondary schools
While in Italy it is debated when to abandon the obligation to wear masks, in Spain it is a stop to masks in primary and secondary schools. Pupils in compulsory education in Catalonia are the first to be able to take off their masks in the classroom in Spain: this is how a regional ordinance published today establishes. The measure is already in force and is valid for primary and secondary schools. With this decision, the government of Catalonia anticipated by one day the already announced abolition at national level of the obligation to wear a mask in closed spaces, which should be decreed in the next few hours by the Council of Ministers.
22,000 counterfeit Ffp2 masks seized
Over 22 thousand counterfeit Ffp2 masks were seized by the Milan Finance Police. The soldiers of the Ready-to-Use Group have sealed 22 thousand personal protective equipment, bearing counterfeit “Ce” marks without mandatory certification, ready to be sold in a shop, attributable to a Chinese citizen. The man was denounced for the crimes of fraud in the exercise of trade and for the criminal violations provided for by the EU Regulation on the matter.
Bassetti: “Obligation to wear a mask indoors, measure out of time”
“There mask it must go from being an obligation to being a safeguard used appropriately when needed. Otherwise it is a measure that is out of time and out of science today. The task of the Ministry of Health is not to oblige people to use the protective device indoors but to use it in the best way. This should be the goal of a modern health ministry that is on the side of the citizens. “He told theAdnKronos Health the Genoese infectious disease specialist, Matteo Bassettireiterating his no to the obligation to wear a mask indoors.
Geneva study: “Vaccinating against Covid reduces viral load”
Being vaccinated against COVID-19 offers a greater guarantee of having a low viral load in case of Sars-Cov2 infection. To reach this conclusion is a study on Nature Medicines, carried out by a research group from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG). One of the main factors in assessing the infectivity of Covid-19 patients is the measurement of the viral load, which can be influenced by variant and the vaccination status of the patient. The research team measured the infectious viral load of nearly 600 symptomatic patients to detect possible differences between the original virus, Delta stresses and the Micron BA.1, as well as based on vaccination status. Scientists have found that Delta causes a higher viral load than the original virus and variant Omicron.
Brazil announces the end of the health emergency for Covid
The Brazil officially announced the end of the state of health emergency linked to the pandemic, which since February 2020 has caused over 660,000 victims and 30.2 million infected. “Thanks to the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, the wide vaccination coverage of the population and the assistance capacity of the Single Health System (Sus), we are able to announce the end of the health emergency of national importance”, said the Minister of Health. , Marcelo Queiroga. In his unified networks speech broadcast last night, government member Jair Bolsonaro then said that this measure means “the end of Covid-19”.
Prime Minister Draghi positive about Covid-19
Vaccine Bulletin, 136,383,479 doses administered in Italy so far
In Italy, 136,383,479 doses of the anti Covid vaccine have been administered so far. This is what emerges from the latest update today at 06:19 from the Ministry of Health. 48,575,916 citizens over 12 have completed the vaccination cycle with a double dose, equal to 89.98% of the reference audience, while 39,166,482 received the third booster dose. Currently, 17,062 have received the second booster (fourth dose), equal to 0.04% of the population subjected to the second booster dose who received the booster dose for at least 4 months.
Covid in China, another 7 deaths and 20 thousand cases in Shanghai
There China reported seven other deaths from Covid-19 a Shanghai, where local authorities, after the first three deaths made known yesterday, reported that they are people between 60 and 101 years, all with various chronic diseases. The city, with its 26 million residents, is the heart of the wave of variant Omicron at the base of the lockdown for weeks, while Beijing insists that the ‘zero-Covid’ policy with strict lockdowns, mass tests and long quarantines that over the past two years has averted casualties and serious public health crises. Shanghai, albeit with declining numbers on Sunday, ascertained on Monday.
In the US, airlines and Amtrack lift the obligation to wear a mask
Several US airlines and Amtrackthe government-owned company operating extra-urban rail transport in the United States, have announced the revocation
of the obligation for passengers to wear the mask, following a Florida federal court ruling that the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) obligation was unlawful. Airlines that have already responded to the ruling by lifting the obligation include United AirlinesAlaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Ariways: wearing the mask will become optional for both passengers and employees, both inside planes and at airports.
Palù (AIFA): “The truth about the origin of the Coronavirus is still missing”
Giorgio Palù (AIFA)
“We don’t know if it is spill over was it natural or it was a accident. We won’t know until the Chinese break the silence. They did not want to hand over the laboratory records or give answers to the envoys of the WHO, the world health organization. Many questions. The intermediate animal host that would have bridged between has not been found bat And man. This virus no longer infects the bats so something happened. ”He said that Giorgio Palù, virologist and president of Aifa, speaks in an interview with Corriere della Sera of his book “At the origin, the virus that changed our lives”, dedicated toorigin of Sars-CoV-2. “I recounted what happened in June 2014 when the US government appointed a commission to decide whether to abolish the manipulation of respiratory viruses. It was decided to suspend experiments on influenza viruses. The ban would be lifted in 2017. From the moratorium. however, the coronavirus. It was necessary to study the MERS (Meaddle East Respiratory Syndrome) which appeared in 2012, still endemic in some areas of Saudi Arabia. She was a colleague of the laboratory of Wuhan to oppose the ban “.
Finally, a reflection on the spread of Covid specified: “The virus circulates less and less. If it continues like this a May the epidemic should have died out. Respiratory viruses go on vacation here in the summer. Italians between vaccinated and naturally immunized are largely protected. Many at-risk individuals miss the appeal. Sars-CoV-2 infects where it finds space “.
The news on Covid-19 today, Tuesday 19 April
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. According to yesterday’s bulletin, 18,380 new cases and 79 deaths have been recorded in our country. There percentage of positives it is 17.4% (the previous day it was 15.6%). People in intensive care are 411 (+8), those in ordinary wards 9,940 (+182). Eco, below, the details of the infections Region by Region:
- Lombardy: +1.614
- Veneto: +1.673
- Campania: +1.946
- Emilia Romagna: +2.916
- Lazio: +1.986
- Piedmont: +826
- Tuscany: +766
- Sicily: +1.355
- Puglia: +1.368
- Liguria: +453
- Brands: +617
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +171
- Abruzzo: +574
- Calabria: +759
- Umbria: +452
- PA Bolzano: +180
- Sardinia: +327
- PA Trento: +107
- Basilicata: +154
- Molise: +115
- Aosta Valley: +21
After the Easter holidays, the data for the next few days are awaited to understand how much the infections will increase. Meanwhile, 48,575,916, equal to 89.98% of the over 12 population, completed the cycle vaccinal with two doses, while 39,166,482 received the third booster dose.
Worldwide 505,054,563 infections and 6,199,914 deaths. In the Use a federal judge said no to the obligation to wear a mask on public transport, which lapses. New record of infections in Chinain Shanghai, still in lockdown, another 7 dead.