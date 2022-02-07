Rates, Bond Sell-Offs, Peloton – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Expectations about next moves by central banks are putting pressure on government bonds, while US inflation figures are expected to exceed 7% in January. Meanwhile, Europe is looking for new energy suppliers in the diplomatic impasse between the United States and Russia, the latter fresh from the new alliance with China in an anti-NATO key. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Monday, February 7:

1. Bond under pressure

The end of the era ofeasy money and rising borrowing costs have led to increased bond yields globally. With the Fed poised to raise rates by 0.25 in March and begin budget cuts, the direct towards 2%.

After the change in the ECB’s attitude towards rates, again behind the curve compared to inflation according to many observers, German is firmly positive over 0.2%, while in Italy the German benchmark reached 160 basis points with ten-year BTP yields 1.89% (+80 bps YdT) .

After ECB President Lagarde’s confusion at a press conference, confirmation of the ECB’s aggressive turn – the first of the past decade – came from Dutch central bank president and board member Klaas Knot, who said he expects an increase. interest rates already in the fourth quarter.

“Personally, I expect our first rate hike to happen around the fourth quarter of this year,” he said. “Normally we would raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, I have no reason to expect that we will take a different step,” he added, with a second increase that “will follow shortly, probably in the first quarter of 2023”.

2. Peloton (NASDAQ 🙂 Deals

Pre-market trade for Peloton surged 23% on news that Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 (: AMZN) and Nike (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: NKE) would be interested in acquiring the exercise equipment group. According to Reuetrs, Amazon would be talking to the advisors to understand if and how to precede, while for the Financial Times Nike has also been added to the list of companies interested in the manufacturer of fitness equipment.

The news comes at a difficult time for the company, which has lost 84% from last year’s high, when it was valued at $ 50 billion. Peloton was one of the biggest successes of the pandemic, but with the reopening of services the company suffered from the return to normal by announcing the stop to the production of various equipment.

According to Blackwells Capital, changes are needed at Peloton, including “the replacement” of CEO John Foley. The investment firm, led by Jason Aintabi, is urging Peloton to be acquired by solid companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS), Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 (NASDAQ: AAPL), Sony (NYSE: SONY) or Nike (NYSE: NKE). ), according to reports from Reuters.

3. Bags

Two-speed markets in Europe, with e up 0.3% and 0.1%, while the loses 1.1% with It is in the (MI 🙂 in sharp decline following the downgrade decided by Fitch.

On Wall Street, sluggish opening is expected ahead of Thursday’s CPI inflation data (7.3% annual expected). I are on par, i are up 3 points, while i recorded +9 points after the strong rebound on Friday.

4. Europe seeks new energy sources

Disgruntled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union is in contact with the United States and other suppliers about the increase in gas imports into Europe, to find alternatives to Russian natural gas supplies and avoid retaliation on Nord Stream 2.

We are building an energy security partnership with the United States, which is specifically about increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas. We are in contact with other suppliers, such as Norway, regarding the increase in imports to Europe, “von der Leyen said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit President Putin in the Kremlin, perhaps slightly delayed after the new Moscow / Beijing alliance made official in the context of the Winter Olympics now underway in the Chinese capital, where the two leaders have signed a new thirty-year agreement for the supply of gas from Russia to China.

5. FX and Commodity

The euro has diverged slightly from three-week highs but remains above 1.1445 against the dollar, which strengthened after strong US employment on Friday, while e moved in the recent ranges.

Moreover, with one who maintains a more dovish line than her colleagues, the couple loses ground.

Among commodities, black gold prices remain at their highest since 2014, with close to breaking $ 94 per barrel and over $ 92, while in Europe the prices of gold are up by 1.7% to euro 81, 55 per megawatt hour.