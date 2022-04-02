Ratifies sentence of 12 years in prison against Kanqui

Santiago, DR.

The Second Chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeals of the Judicial Department of Santiago ratified the 12-year sentence filed against Kelvin Francisco Núñez Morel known as the “Kanqui Clown”.

The information released by the jurist Félix Portes, lawyer for the victims, also indicates that the judge ratified the payment of the fine of 200 thousand pesos and compensation of 2 million pesos for rape and sexual assault to those involved in this case.

“When we assumed the legal representation of the victims of the Kanqui clown, fWe are victims of harassment by the social networks of relatives and close friends of the convicted because they swore that he was innocent, that it was a conspiracy, that the victims wanted to do something evil and that they acted out of revenge and even presented FREE KELVIN banners to the Palace of Justice,” Portes said.

In June 2021, the First Collegiate Court of Santiago sentenced to 12 years in prison and the payment of two million pesos in compensation to his victims to the Clown Kanqui.

While in August 2020, that same Collegiate Court of the Judicial District varied the coercive measure of one year of preventive detention for iexit impediment and periodic presentation.

“Kanqui” He was arrested on April 8, 2019, accused of rape against several minors.