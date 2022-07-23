Ratolina, the ‘influencer’ who deceived her followers… and from whom we can learn a lesson

Ratolina is one of the most important beauty gurus in our country and the last to show that not everything we see on the networks is real, something “especially dangerous for the youngest”.

What consequences does the use of photo filters and retouching have on our self-esteem and on the perception that others have of us? The debate has been going on for a long time and, although more and more voices are being raised in defense of naturalness (some countries have already regulated it by law), social networks continue to be full of “beautiful people, with an impressive guy and beautiful faces ” Or, what is the same, adapted to the prevailing aesthetic canon, which, on many occasions, can only be achieved by going through Photoshop.

“And how is this affecting people? How do we know that what we are seeing on Instagram is real? Answer: we don’t know“, assures in her latest video Marta Bel Díaz, better known as mouse. The ‘influencer’ from La Mancha, specialized in the world of makeup and beauty, has dared to do the experiment in the first person. The objective? Show the million and a half followers that she has between YouTube and Instagram that, with a little skill and the right apps, it is easy to transform our image to achieve thicker lips, a finer nose, thicker hair… and all this can have negative effects.

Wearing a popular application called FaceApp (yes, the same one with which celebrities used to play to get old to see what they would look like when they were old), Marta has retouched a photo of hers that she has later uploaded to her profile announcing to her fans that in her next video she would show them the step by step to recreate that makeup. But, as she explained later, that make-up does not exist, since all the change (slightly larger eyes, longer hair, a less rounded facial oval…) is the result of digital retouching.

According to him, the idea came after coming across several “highly retouched” photos of ‘celebs’ such as Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, Keira Knightley, Gwyneth Paltrow or Kate Moss. “They are easily recognizable faces because we have seen them in movies, in the press, on networks… that’s why when they are retouched to this point of changing their features, we are alarmed.” But what happens when we don’t know the person in the photo? “We are not able to recognize if it has a filter or not because we cannot compare what we are seeing with the real image of that person”.

And that is precisely what has happened to most of his followers, who soon filled the comments with compliments. In fact, there were very few who detected that something was wrong with the photo: some pointed out his resemblance to Kim Kardashian, others they wondered if he had tried hyaluronic acid and hardly a couple ventured to say that he had used filters or retouches.

The first conclusion, therefore, is clear: networks can be misleading and, as viewers, we must have a critical spirit. But, on the other hand, Ratolina has explained how she herself has felt with the experiment. “This does incredible damage to self-esteem”, summarizes. “Honestly, in the first photo I already look good; however, when I see the ‘after’ and I begin to see the change, I stop liking the original photo. I feel sorry because I have spoiled a photo that I liked, because I don’t like the unaltered version of myself so much anymore“.

“Furthermore, if I were a teenager, I would internalize that this version of me, “with the handsome man up”, is the one that is beautiful and the real me is not valid, it is not pretty,” he says. Therefore, in his opinion, the most worrying thing is “The consequences that all this has for mental health, especially for younger people, but also for adults”. “I have 32 heels, I don’t have a very malleable mind in this sense, but I can’t even imagine the feeling in a 14 or 15-year-old person.”

With all this, the ‘instagrammer’ does not mean to say that using filters on Instagram is horrible, in fact it can be a fun exercise, “although it is not particularly healthy,” she says. And, before saying goodbye to her, she sends a powerful message to her community: “Do not believe everything you see on networks because many times it is false and, although it is not false, the fact that we do not all have the same face does not detract from beauty to us, but gives diversity to the world and in everyone we can find something wonderful, precious and worthy of admiration; especially what’s inside, but we all like to feel pretty and there’s nothing wrong with that!”