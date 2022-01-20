Ratzinger “did not act in front of 4 cases of pedophilia when he was archbishop of Munich”, according to a report – Corriere.it

The accusation contained in a report published today, which concerns accusations of pedophilia between 1945 and 2019. The report was commissioned by the German Church to a law firm. Benedict had presented a defensive brief

VATICAN CITT – The investigation into pedophile abuse in the diocese of Munich calls into question the then archbishop Joseph Ratzinger for four cases during his episcopate in Bavaria, from 1977 to 1982. In those cases qand the priests continued their work without sanctions. Ratzinger was informed of the facts. The Church has done nothingattorney Martin Pusch said at a press conference in Munich. The 94-year-old Pope Emeritus sent an 82-page defensive memoir in which denies any accusation. He claims that he did not know about certain facts, although we believe that he is not, according to what we know, says the lawyer. The investigation was conducted by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl law firm on behalf, since 2010, of the Archdiocese of Munich led by Cardinal Reinhard Marx, one of the leading men of the Church, member of the Council of Cardinals who supports the Pope and coordinator of the Council for the Economy of the Holy See.

On June 4th it was Marx himself who spoke of catastrophe in the management of abuses and institutional and systemic failure of a Church that has come to a standstill in the letter of resignation to Francis, later rejected as Pope, in which he assumed himself institutional responsibility for past failures, cover-ups, cover-ups, movement of pedophile priests from one parish to another, the unexcused repertoire that has been the rule for decades. The report also calls into question Marx for misconduct in handling two cases as archbishop, and Ratzinger’s predecessor in Munich, Cardinal Friedrich Wetter, who allegedly treated twenty-one other cases incorrectly. The survey covers the entire postwar period, 74 years from 1945 to 2019. It therefore also includes the period, from 1977 to early 1982, in which Joseph Ratzinger was archbishop, before being called to Rome as prefect of the former Sant ‘Office. Natural, being the Pope Emeritus, that he was at the center of the report and of the controversies.

Already known the case of what is referred to in the report as Father H., or Peter Hullermann, now 74 years old, who between 1973 and 1996 he abused at least 23 boys aged 8 to 16. In 1980 Hullermann was sent from Essen to Munich with a diagnosis of basic narcissistic disorder with pedophilia and exhibitionism to follow a psychotherapy. The then Archbishop Ratzinger, in a meeting on January 15, 1980, accepted the request for transfer and accommodation. The known case, the controversy erupted in 2010 after an article published by Der Spiegel and has been resumed in recent days by Die Zeit. As early as 2010, the diocese of Munich replied that the diocese of Essen had arranged the psychotherapy treatment in Munich and Ratzinger had given his consent to the transfer but not to his return to pastoral activity; a month later for the then vicar general Gerhard Gruber had given Hullerman a post as an assistant in a parish, and this without Archbishop Ratzinger knowing it and against what he had established.. Archbishop Georg Gnswein, Benedict XVI’s private secretary, replied to Die Zeit: The claim that he was aware of the background at the time of his father H.’s admission is false. He had no knowledge of these previous facts. The report on the diocese of Munich records at least 497 victims of sexual violence from 1945 to 2019. According to the authors, 247 victims are male and 182 female. 60 percent of the victims were between eight and 14 years old. Another shock for the German Church, after the independent report published in March by the archdiocese of Cologne on abuse and cover-ups from 1975 to 2018: 313 victims of sexual abuse of children and 212 perpetrators, in 63 percent of cases priests. Today Benedict XVI, after renouncing his pontificate in 2013, lives in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican. The accusations, which have already emerged during his pontificate, are a bitter paradox with respect to his history, first as a cardinal and then as Pope. When he was prefect of the former Holy Office he tried to try a pedophile criminal like Father Macial Maciel Decollado, powerful founder of the Legionaries of Christ, but was blocked by a part of the Curia in the twilight of the pontificate of Wojtyla. Elected Pope, went all the way on Maciel and the rest. state the first pontiff to ask for forgiveness publicly and explicitly for pedophilia in the clergy, in St. Peter’s Square, on 11 June 2010, in front of fifteen thousand priests from all over the world. THE On March 19, 2010 he wrote a historic letter to Irish Catholics, with harsh words against pedophile priests: You will have to answer before Almighty God, as well as before duly constituted courts. He met abused victims several times. And above all, on May 21, 2010, he signed the new norms that have marked the point of no return of the Church in the fight against abuses, the beginning of transparency and zero tolerance: they define the crime of child pornography, the possibility of proceeding out of court in the most sensational cases, the power of the Pope to directly expose the guilty when the evidence is overwhelming. Benedict XVI extended the statute of limitations from 10 to 20 years, starting from the eighteenth birthday of the victim, which made it possible to punish even the most remote cases, often already prescribed by secular laws: in the following years hundreds of priests were expelled. The Archdiocese of Munich had already decided that I will comment on the report in a week, with a press conference on January 27th. Meanwhile, one arrived statement by the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni: The Holy See believes that it must give due attention to the document whose content it does not know at the moment. In the coming days, following its publication, you will read it and will be able to properly examine its details. In reiterarand the sense of shame and remorse for the abuses of minors committed by clerics, the Holy See ensures closeness to all the victims and confirms the path taken to protect the little ones, guaranteeing them safe environments.

