Ratzinger, in addition to Munich, there is a black page in his pontificate

The chorus of astonished exclamations is amazed. Just because an excellent name comes up: Joseph Ratzinger. As if the horrendous list of 497 abuses in the diocese of Munich did not confirm what has now been confirmed for some time by the investigations carried out in Germany itself, in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

Inattention, sloppiness, so-called coverage with a good purpose to “not upset” the faithful have been a constant practice for decades and centuries, in the Catholic Church as in other religious communities. The Munich investigation highlights the responsibilities of all archbishops from the postwar period to today. Whether they are brilliant or not, reformers or moderates, protagonists of the conciliar reforms like Cardinal Faulhaber, destined to even become guardians of the faith at the Holy Office like Ratzinger and then ascend to the papal throne – all have not been up to the situation, all they committed “behavior errors” (to use a neutral term).

To stay with the facts: Ratzinger, archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, is accused of not having taken any measures against four pedophile priests. One, Peter Hullermann, already responsible for abuses, was transferred to Bavaria from the diocese of Essen with the obligation to undergo therapy. A few weeks later he had already been given a pastoral assignment (and then he continued to abuse).

The former pontiff Ratzinger claims that he did not know anything about it and that he was not present at the meeting in which the vicar general of the diocese Gerhard Gruber announced the decision. Reverend Gruber says today, however, that he received pressure – when the case exploded during the pontificate of Benedict XVI – to declare that he would take on all the responsibility on his own.

Two other cases are even more serious: for two other pedophile priests the state authorities had already certified criminal acts. Nothing happened. They quietly continued the “care of souls” in the diocese. Ratzinger wrote to the investigative commission of the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) to “strictly” reject the allegations.

Thinking that the story will end here, equal and draw, between an accusation and a denial, does not make sense. The Bavarian prosecutor’s office has already opened files for 42 cases. Was it really not in the diocese of Munich that there was a habit of wondering what happened to the “cure” of the abuser Hulermann? Is it conceivable that in the archbishopric nobody was interested in knowing where two priests publicly sanctioned for crimes worked? It will be important to read the WSW law firm’s document in full and it will be equally important to be able to read the 82 pages of the brief sent by Ratzinger’s lawyers and possibly his further counter-arguments.

Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI he is certainly, due to his qualities, a prominent personality of the contemporary Catholic Church. A prominent theologian, a refined thinker, a sensitive person. It is the pontiff who at a certain point took the path of a strict contrast abuses in the Church. Over the past decade, the Vatican published a document which shows that Benedict XVI had already dismissed 400 abusive priests in a two-year period (2011-2012). “A saint”, Sister defined him Jeannine Grammick, which was also persecuted by the Holy Office directed by Ratzinger. A saint but not a holy card.

History does not need holy cards. History does not tolerate bleaching. There is a black page in the pontificate of Benedict XVI, which concerns a dramatic story of abuses. The story of Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legionaries of Christ. Having become pope, Joseph Ratzinger was perfectly aware of the crimes of Maciel, a serial abuser of seminarians and even of one of his children born in hiding. Benedict XVI removed Maciel from the leadership of the Legionaries of Christ, suspended him a divinis and imposed on him a life in retreat and penance. But it did not bring him before a canonical tribunal as required by the norms of the Church.

Removing Maciel from public life was giving him a preferential treatment – under the pretext of his advanced age and his fragile state of health… and probably with the intention of not immediately upsetting the organization he created.

A process is not a detail. It is the time when the crimes of a culprit become public, the moment in which the criminal has to answer to public opinion, the moment in which the complicities emerge that have allowed him to continue his crimes with impunity. Benedict XVI, who knew everything and could, decided not to celebrate the trial and so did the victims they never received public justice. They remained a number, without even being able to rise to the dignity of victims. Only after his death (in 2008) was a document released with clear testimony of Maciel’s crimes. But a process is another thing. Maciel was never condemned or expelled from the clerical state.

It is a dark page that weighs on the Ratzingerian government. It happened just what years later in the Letter to Irish Catholics Benedict XVI would have denounced how inadmissible: an “out of place concern for the good name of the Church and to avoid scandals (has) resulted in the failure to apply ecclesiastical penalties …”. Thus the victims’ trust was betrayed to the end.