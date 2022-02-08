Ratzinger, the letter in response to the report on child abuse: “I ask for forgiveness” – Corriere.it

The letter that Benedict XVI wrote in response to the objections addressed to him in the report on child abuse in Munich sounds like a spiritual testament: “I had great responsibilities within the Church”. Thanks to Pope Francis for “prayer and closeness”

VATICAN CITY – «Soon I will find myself in front of the ultimate judge of my life. Even if in looking back on my long life I can have a lot of fright and fear, I am still with a happy heart because I firmly trust that the Lord is not only the right judge, but at the same time the friend and brother who already has he himself suffered from my shortcomings and therefore, as judge, he is at the same time my advocate (Paraclete) ».

Sounds like a spiritual testament, the letter that Benedict XVI wrote in response to the objections addressed to him in the report on child abuse in Munichthe charge of “erroneous behavior” for failing to act in “four cases” when he led the Bavarian diocese from 1977 to early 1982.

«In view of the hour of judgment, the grace of being a Christian becomes clear to me. Being a Christian gives me knowledge, moreover, friendship with the judge of my life and allows me to pass through the dark door of death with confidence ”, writes the Pope on merit. The disputes are answered, point by point, by an “analysis of the facts” entrusted to four collaborators, experts in canon law.

But Benedict XVI goes further

. And his letter, pondered “in these days of examination of conscience” and destined to become a historical document, becomes a public “confession” to the point of assuming on itself the “very great guilt” of the Church. The Pope Emeritus recalls his meetings with the victims of abuses committed by priests: “I have learned to understand that we ourselves are drawn into this very great guilt when we neglect it or when we do not face it with the necessary decision and responsibility, as too often is happened and happens “. And he writes: «As in those meetings, once again I can only express towards all the victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my great pain and my sincere request for forgiveness. I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my grief for the abuses and errors that occurred during the time of my mandate in the respective places. Every single case of sexual abuse is terrible and irreparable. My deep compassion goes to the victims of sexual abuse and I regret each and every case. ” And it is certainly striking to read a pontiff emeritus of almost 95 years who reflects on the expression “very great guilt”, as the faithful confess it at the beginning of Mass, and observes: “Every day he asks me if even today I should not speak of very great guilt . And he consolingly tells me that no matter how great my guilt may be today, the Lord forgives me, if I sincerely let myself be scrutinized by him and am really willing to change myself “.