Ratzinger, the letter in response to the report on child abuse: “I ask for forgiveness” – Corriere.it

The letter that Benedict XVI wrote in response to the objections addressed to him in the report on child abuse in Munich sounds like a spiritual testament: “I had great responsibilities within the Church”. Thanks to Pope Francis for “prayer and closeness”
VATICAN CITY – «Soon I will find myself in front of the ultimate judge of my life. Even if in looking back on my long life I can have a lot of fright and fear, I am still with a happy heart because I firmly trust that the Lord is not only the right judge, but at the same time the friend and brother who already has he himself suffered from my shortcomings and therefore, as judge, he is at the same time my advocate (Paraclete) ».
Sounds like a spiritual testament, the letter that Benedict XVI wrote in response to the objections addressed to him in the report on child abuse in Munichthe charge of “erroneous behavior” for failing to act in “four cases” when he led the Bavarian diocese from 1977 to early 1982.
«In view of the hour of judgment, the grace of being a Christian becomes clear to me. Being a Christian gives me knowledge, moreover, friendship with the judge of my life and allows me to pass through the dark door of death with confidence ”, writes the Pope on merit. The disputes are answered, point by point, by an “analysis of the facts” entrusted to four collaborators, experts in canon law.
But Benedict XVI goes further
. And his letter, pondered “in these days of examination of conscience” and destined to become a historical document, becomes a public “confession” to the point of assuming on itself the “very great guilt” of the Church. The Pope Emeritus recalls his meetings with the victims of abuses committed by priests: “I have learned to understand that we ourselves are drawn into this very great guilt when we neglect it or when we do not face it with the necessary decision and responsibility, as too often is happened and happens “. And he writes: «As in those meetings, once again I can only express towards all the victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my great pain and my sincere request for forgiveness. I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my grief for the abuses and errors that occurred during the time of my mandate in the respective places. Every single case of sexual abuse is terrible and irreparable. My deep compassion goes to the victims of sexual abuse and I regret each and every case. ” And it is certainly striking to read a pontiff emeritus of almost 95 years who reflects on the expression “very great guilt”, as the faithful confess it at the beginning of Mass, and observes: “Every day he asks me if even today I should not speak of very great guilt . And he consolingly tells me that no matter how great my guilt may be today, the Lord forgives me, if I sincerely let myself be scrutinized by him and am really willing to change myself “.
Ratzinger himself, on the other hand, says he is “deeply struck” that an “oversight” of the collaborators in the defensive memory “was used to doubt my truthfulness, and even to present myself as a liar”. This no. Among the disputed cases, there was that of a priest, Peter Hullermann, now 74, who between 1973 and 1996 abused at least 23 boys aged 8 to 16. In 1980 Hullermann was sent by from the diocese of Essen to Munich with a diagnosis of “basic narcissistic disorder with pedophilia and exhibitionism” to undergo psychotherapy, but ended up working as an assistant in a parish. The lawyers who drafted the Munich report cited him as an example of the low credibility of Ratzinger’s defense: “he denied having been present at the meeting of 15 January 1980 which decided the transfer, according to the protocol he was not absent”. And in fact, after the publication of the report, the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery where the Pope Emeritus lives had admitted “the error” that “it was not intentionally wanted and I hope it will be excusable”, writes Ratzinger himself.
But this, his collaborators write, the essential does not change: “Joseph Ratzinger, contrary to what he claimed in the memorandum drawn up in response to the experts, was present at the meeting of the Ordinariate of January 15, 1980 in which he spoke of priest X. It is claimed that Cardinal Ratzinger would have employed this priest in the ‘pastoral activity, despite being aware of the abuses committed by him, and with this he would have covered up his sexual abuses ». But this is not true, they write: «Joseph Ratzinger was not aware either of the fact that priest X was an abuser, or that he was included in the pastoral activity. The documents show that in the meeting of the Ordinariate of January 15, 1980, the use of priest X for a pastoral activity was not decided. The records also show that in the meeting in question it was not a question of the fact that the priest had committed sexual abuse. It was exclusively a question of the accommodation of the young priest X in Munich, because there he had to undergo therapy. He responded to this request. The reason for the therapy was not mentioned during the meeting. In the meeting, therefore, it was not decided to employ the abuser in any pastoral activity ».
