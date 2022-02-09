“Ratzinger? They aim to destroy it, the letter written with God in the eyes »- Corriere.it

Interview with Georg Gnswein on Ratzinger’s letter against the allegations on sexual harassment cases: Those close to him know what he said and did about the whole issue of pedophilia. he was the first to act as a cardinal and then continued the line of transparency as Pope

Benedict XVI’s letter looks like a spiritual testament, so?



right, I agree. the image of his thought, of his feelings, of his moral and intellectual sincerity. As he wrote it, he thought about the victims of abuse. And in front of him, before his eyes, he had God himself. You see, a man can deceive other people, but God cannot be deceived.

The archbishop Georg Gnsweinpersonal secretary of Joseph Ratzinger, speaks in the monastery Mater Ecclesiaewhere he followed and lives with the Pope Emeritus after the renunciation of the Pontificate in 2013. Just in these days one of his books has been published, Witness the Truth. How the Church renews the world (Ares Editions), an anthology of 21 writings which inevitably concerns also the thought and personality of Ratzinger in an essential way. There were moments characterized by a combination of incomprehension and aggression, which was gathering over him and was aimed at weakening, destroying the person of Benedict XVI, he recalls in a passage. It was released in Germany two years ago. The new edition in Italy was scheduled last year, then it was late. And yes, maybe there is something providential that is being published right now, in these days so stormy from the media point of view ….

Your Excellency, in the book he writes: Sometimes one event or another was painful and made him suffer. Especially when one had to ask: but what is the reason for this ferocious observation? it was clear that it was humanly painful. However, he also knew with absolute certainty that the criterion is not applause, but intrinsic correctness, the criterion is the Gospel itself. what is also happening these days?



just like that. I am certainly not a prophet, but there is something prophetic in all this, even if I would have spared it and would have preferred it not to be.



Benedict XVI is almost 95 years old: how is he?

Physically a very weak man, as natural at his age. We live with him, we pray with him, soon we will recite the rosary and Vespers as every day. And the physical weakness takes nothing away from his spiritual and intellectual presence.



In the book he writes: The Truth is the great theme in Benedict’s life.

Anyone who knows him knows that the accusation of having lied is absurd. A distinction must be made between making a mistake and lying. OnRoman Observer, Cardinal Fernando Filoni wrote of “his deep and very high moral and intellectual honesty” and explained that “I never found in him any shadow or attempt to hide or minimize anything”. Benedict XVI read the article, which was not solicited or asked for. But that’s just how things are. Those close to him know well what Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI said and did regarding the whole question of pedophilia. he was the first to act as a cardinal and then continued the line of transparency as Pope. Already during the pontificate of John Paul II he changed the current mentality and set the line that Pope Francis is continuing. This is the reality and very different from that which circulates in many mass media.



What is the common thread of the book?

The German publisher had asked me, not me, to publish some of my writings, there was no precise design. Certainly, if a thread is to be sought, in the study and reflection of the thought of Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI. Already in the last years as a high school student and then as a seminarian, I had read theIntroduction to Christianity. And that theological thread that remained and was enriched: since 1996, when he called me to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, I nourished myself and I am nourishing myself on his theology, obviously it has permeated my heart and mind, like the rain.



How do you explain the attacks of recent weeks?

There is a current that really wants to destroy the person and the work. He never loved his person, his theology, his pontificate. And now there is an ideal opportunity to do the math, like the search for one damnatio memoriae. Unfortunately many are deceived by this vile attack, there is so much mud. A sad thing.



There was also controversy against her, because she once spoke of an enlarged Petrine ministry …

The controversy refers to my presentation of Roberto Regoli’s book on Benedict XVI’s Pontificate to the Gregorian in 2016. Some of my observations have been misinterpreted. I made it clear right away. Unfortunately there are people who wanted, indeed they want to exploit my words for sow discord between Pope Francis and his predecessor. Just take note of my clarification and you understand or do not want to understand … To avoid any misunderstanding, I have removed those sentences from subsequent publications.



They criticized Ratzinger for not being credible for replying that he was not present at the 1980 meeting.

The analysis of the facts, together with the letter, gives a very clear answer: yes, there is a small team of qualified people who help Benedetto, there was this mistake and unfortunately none of us realized it. It was clearly an unintentional editorial error, Benedict was very sorry. But the fact remains that a mistake and a lie are two different realities. And the substance does not change. The authors of the report themselves replied that there is no “evidence”. There cannot be.



And now?

Benedict XVI hopes that the letter will be read with that sincerity of intellect and heart with which it was written, with one’s gaze turned to the Lord.