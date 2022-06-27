Raúl Araiza, host of Televisa, denounces that the goalkeeper of América owes him money

the things in America They are going perfectly, since there is a lot of optimism and hope that Apertura 2022 will bring a new title to the institution, but while the first team is preparing for the debut from a television program, it was announced that a famous goalkeeper azulcremas owes money to a driver.

During last Friday’s broadcast of On Air Members, Raul Araizaone of the presenters together with Yordi Rosado, José Eduardo Derbez and Paul Santley, showed that a player with American origin owes him money for quite some time.

“Only one person has not paid me, I owed“, Negro Araiza commented, but decided to keep his name to himself, although when questioned, his partner Stanley gave a clue as to who it is: “The most famous goalkeeper in America“.

“Apart from being friends, I love him well, the guy asked me to borrow and I lent him. Then he would find me playing golf tournaments and I would tell him: ‘Bastard, what are you doing here if you don’t have a varus’. He never paid it to me or other people“, added the also driver of Today.

Who can be the goalkeeper spoken of?

Although no names were given if they referred to the most famous goalkeeper in America, in that category you only enter players and legends like Guillermo Ochoa, Adrián Chávez, Héctor Miguel Zelada or maybe Moisés Muñoz.

