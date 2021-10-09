Raul Bova, the “disease” from which he cannot get out: “in bed for whole days” – the Democrat

Raoul Bova said he stayed in bed for days due to a problem. Here’s what it is.
Raoul Bova he is a very famous Italian actor also abroad, he experienced a golden moment between the 90s and 2000s and still continues to work, finding positive opinions from critics and colleagues.
It has always been considered one of the most fascinating men of Italian cinemaor and still today it continues to turn the heads of many fans.
The good actor, however, begins to make himself known to the general public not for acting but for something else. Raoul Bova was a excellent swimmer so much so that at only fifteen he won Italian youth championship of 100 meters backstroke.
Bova, after abandoning the world of swimming, takes part in some films and TV shows as an extra, but the popularity following the interpretation of Marco in the movie Little Big Love became a real cult of the cinema of the 90s.
From that moment on his career took off playing numerous roles, many of the detective genre, up to the USA where he played alongside actors such as Sylvester Stallone And Michael Keaton.
From a sentimental point of view, after a relationship with the actress Romina Mondello, in 2000 he married the veterinarian Chiara Giordano, with whom he has two children Alessandro Leon And Francis.
In 2013 the two separate and in the same year the actor establishes a relationship with the Spanish model Rocío Muñoz Morales from which two little girls are born: moon and Alma.
Raoul Bova declares it: “I feel inadequate”
In an interview with Ok the actor Raoul Bova declared to suffer from moments of melancholy.
“Since I was a child, every now and then I feel a sense of suffering and loneliness” – declares the actor – “”Then I close in on myself and I need to be alone. It has accompanied me since I was a child: a sense of oppression, of darkness, of darkness. Every now and then it re-emerges, surprisingly (less and less, fortunately, since I am the father of two beautiful children, Alessandro and Francesco). I feel bad, I feel inadequate, I feel the suffering of the world around me, I go down, sometimes I touch the abyss, and then I need to be alone, to lock myself in a room, without speaking to anyone, until I emerge. My remedy is chocolate ”.
Raul Bova also stated that he suffered from anxiety crises:
“I suffered from anxiety. I was afraid of showing off too much and being judged. Now I am aware that both with a Ferrari and with rags, people appreciate me for who I am. I have experienced heavy moments of depression and this affected my relationship with others. Today I am healed I was a slave to the idea of pleasing everyone“.