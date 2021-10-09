Raul Bova, the “disease” from which he cannot get out: “in bed for whole days” – the Democrat

Raoul Bova said he stayed in bed for days due to a problem. Here’s what it is.

Raoul Bova he is a very famous Italian actor also abroad, he experienced a golden moment between the 90s and 2000s and still continues to work, finding positive opinions from critics and colleagues.

It has always been considered one of the most fascinating men of Italian cinemaor and still today it continues to turn the heads of many fans.

The good actor, however, begins to make himself known to the general public not for acting but for something else. Raoul Bova was a excellent swimmer so much so that at only fifteen he won Italian youth championship of 100 meters backstroke.

Bova, after abandoning the world of swimming, takes part in some films and TV shows as an extra, but the popularity following the interpretation of Marco in the movie Little Big Love became a real cult of the cinema of the 90s.

From that moment on his career took off playing numerous roles, many of the detective genre, up to the USA where he played alongside actors such as Sylvester Stallone And Michael Keaton.

Loading... Advertisements