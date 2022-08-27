Raúl Castro pushes towards a violent end to the regime

The dictator Raúl Castro, with the obedient assistance of his main assistant, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and other “revolutionary” leaders, they are pushing Cuba towards a traumatic and uncivilized end of Castroism.

The four-star general, without having earned a single one, repeats the slogan of the worst tyrants of modern times since it was pronounced by its author, King Louis XV of France: “After me, the deluge” (“After my deluge“). And so it was, because 15 years after his death the French Revolution broke out.

Castro II is also acting in an increasingly irresponsible and criminal manner, without caring about the fate of Cubans or their future. To his refusal to free the productive forces and make essential changes is added the recrudescence of political and social repression. He wants to go down in history as Raúl “El Cruel”.

For example, the medieval blackouts that filled the cup of popular indignation occurred because the Government, instead of investing in technical maintenance, the replacement of totally depreciated plants after almost 40 years of exploitation without due maintenance, and in the development of this vital industry, invests billions of dollars in building luxury hotels to further sweeten the sweet life of the freeloaders who usurp power.

Violence breeds violence; the right to self defense

But repressive blindness begets its counterpart. It is the law of life that violence begets violence. In other words, dictatorial violence generates violent responses that people perceive as the right to self-defense.

There are not many who believe that the constant gross breakdowns that take power plants out of the electrical system are all accidental. Some think that, although the abandonment and technical deterioration of these plants is enormous, so many breakages at the same time, even the day after the repairs are made, raise suspicions. Nope? Also, if they are accidental, the government is worse off for having caused such a disaster.

Other accidents occur, not very well explained by the bureaucrats, which paralyze factories, including the Moa nickel plants, or blow up five-star tourist facilities, such as the Saratoga hotel, in an explosion that shook half of Havana, supposedly due to a gas leak, even though there was no fire, which is impossible in a gas explosion.

Nor are the Cubans entirely convinced that it was lightning that caused the fire that destroyed a large part of the Matanzas Supertanker Base. Many doubt if it was due to negligence that the lightning rod system was not activated, or if it was disconnected on purpose.

And it is known that the fires that devoured four ranches were intentional, and the one that consumed the Centro Habana Court Archive at the end of July (are judicial and police officials already destroying compromising evidence?).

Stores, pharmacies, etc. are also stoned. In Remedios two people painted slogans against the dictatorship in the house of a great henchman. When they were surprised by the agent, they stoned the repressor and he fired two shots at them, according to a witness who did not report his name.

But it is not a question here of supporting the violent actions that worsen the oppressive survival of Cubans, but of showing how the axiom that violence begets violence is already expressed in Cuba. And to show that the tyrant and his henchmen are responsible for the country sinking off a cliff.

“The people are tired” was one of the slogans recently shouted by demonstrators in the streets of Nuevitas, Camagüey, in protest against the unbearable blackouts, and also against tyranny with unequivocal shouts such as: “Homeland and Life”, “Freedom” , and the classic “Díaz-Canel, singao”.

But this time two things happened to take into account: 1) the local police, seeing so many angry people, got scared and did not intervene; when the black beret henchmen arrived they had to back down due to a hail of stones thrown by the demonstrators; and 2) the next day police officers arrested four youths in the Pastelillo neighborhood (Nuevitas) and were going to take them to jail when neighbors brandishing machetes like mambises advanced towards the henchmen and they had to release the youths.

Where and of what magnitude will the next popular outburst be?

That social outbreak in Nuevitas was the largest since 11J. Where and how large will the next be? The dictatorship, far from reflecting on this new hot message from the people already “tired” of so much abuse and doing something to put an end to so much bad living, launched itself on the protesters to beat them, including two 11-year-old girls who hugged their Dad so they wouldn’t take him prisoner.

In short, “The Cruel” is increasingly cruel. And now freehand, because everyone knows that socialism does not work, and there is no ideological or political discourse. That architect of the great swindle of the “revolution as Cuban as palm trees” is no longer here to deceive people with his verbiage. The country, in ruins, is emptying out, the exodus of Cubans abroad constantly sets records.

Where does all that lead? No one can know what is going to happen in Cuba. Oracles got stuck in ancient mythologies. But it is clear that if the dictatorship continues to sow terror, hunger and hatred in the population, there will be violence. The weariness of the people, especially those who do not receive remittances, or “mules” with dollars and packages of consumer goods, reached its peak.

Fresh are still in the Cuban memory the cries of “Murderer!” that in Palma Soriano dozens of demonstrators on 11J threw in his face, live, the distinguished henchman of the dictatorship, Ramiro Valdés, founder of the sinister State Security in 1959.

It is good to remind the Castro henchmen who beat up defenseless civilians in the streets that, if the repressors during the Machadato and the Batistato did very badly after those autocracies were overthrown, they are not going to do better.

Many have already been registered on the black list of Cuban repressors compiled by the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FDHC), including two of the main henchmen of Nuevitas: Roberto Conde Silverio, first secretary of the PCC in the province of Camagüey; and the “safe” executioner Allen Velázquez, who led the beating of the aforementioned 11-year-old girls, and then the beating of his father, already arrested.

Castro II would order the massacre of protesters in the streets

In a new social and political outbreak, the MININT henchmen and the black berets could be overwhelmed by the protesters. And everything indicates that Castro II will indeed give the order to bring out the Army, including tanks, to crush them.

But would subordinate officers on the ground at the head of troops and tanks carry out orders to massacre defenseless women, men, the elderly and teenagers? To defend those who starve them? Would the military high command fracture and would generals confront the dictator and the generals who supported the genocide order?

No matter what answers these questions may have, they all smell of violence. Castro II and his gang members must be demanded to stop abusing and repressing, NOW!

How to achieve it? There are ways that worked in the fall of communism in Europe. I will deal with that topic in another article.