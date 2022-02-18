Raúl de Molina’s worst nightmare: his daughter Mia cut her fingers and is taken to the hospital in an emergency

A parent’s worst nightmare is seeing their children suffer and Raul de Molina He has experienced distressing moments for his daughter Mia, who suffered an accident and had to be taken to the hospital in Miami in an emergency. Through his social networks, the driver of El Gordo y la Flaca told what happened: “Here with our dear Mia who came to see us for a little while in Miami. Poor thing, she cut her fingers cooking recently.. Thank God it’s getting better fast! There I put a photo of his wound when everything happened to him, ”said the Cuban presenter on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raul De Molina (@rauldemolina)

Clarissa Molina, her friend and partner in the Univision program, reacted to the Instagram post, writing: “Oh noooo Rauli! Poor thing, I hope she’ll be well soon.”

The driver’s fans also recommend Raúl to take care of his daughter so that the wound does not get infected and it usually happens in these cases that an infection can turn out to be worse and more traumatic than the wound itself.

It is known that Mia came to Miami to visit her parents for a few days, when the accident took place. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Read more:

‘El Gordo y la Flaca’: They also broke the news of the arrest of their former producer for sexual abuse

Now it’s Raúl de Molina’s turn to laugh at Gossip No Like? “El Gordo” returned to Univision

Bomb in El Gordo y la Flaca: Raúl de Molina returns to his program and talks about William Levy