Raúl does not have Chicharito’s scoring nose: Jared Borgetti

“The scoring nose that Chicharito has does not have Raúl Jiménez”declared Jared Borgetti who spoke about who he would like to see as a center forward in the Mexican team and the possibilities that the team could have in attack. Borgetti praised both the player of the LA Galaxy like the one from wolverhampton.

Chicharito and Raúl can play together: Borgetti

“What about Jimenez is exceptional what he has done in Englandis an example, but for me Chicharito at the time, if you tell me who you put I would say Chicharito and look what football-wise, Raúl can give you much moreJared Borgetti told TUDN.

“The instinct, the scoring nose that Chicharito has, Raúl does not have and it is something that you are not going to work on, it is something that you already have. they can play togetherof course, at the time when Raúl started in America he played with Benítez in front, Benítez was the ‘nine’ and he was on the sides”.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has not been summoned by Gerardo the “Tata” Martino to be part of the Mexican team since September 2019. Chicharito scored his last goal with El Tri (until now) in a duel against the United States.

Raul Jimenez has played a total of 24 Premier League games this season, being headline at 22 of them, scoring five goals and toasting three assists. While Chicharito scored with LA Galaxy the winning goalin the final minutes of the first match of the season in mlsamong the current Champions: New York City F.C..

