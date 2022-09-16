Raúl Enríquez would have charged more than 18 thousand dollars for crossing undocumented women into the United States

After the arrest of the former player of the Xolos de Tijuana, Raúl Enríquez, who is accused by the immigration authorities in the United States of trying to illegally take two women to North American territory in a van, more details about the events that occurred on September 11 have been released.

According to information revealed by the portal Low News the two women whom Enríquez tried to cross into the United States gave their version of the events and although they assured that they never knew the identity of the person who would take them to Santa Ana in Californiarevealed that this individual would have charged them about 18,500 dollars for the transfer.

Likewise, the two women revealed that moments before arriving at the booth, the driver of the vehicle (Raúl Enríquez) asked them to hide in the back of the truck so as not to be identified, a situation that did not happen, Well, the American authorities inspected every corner of the car and found the hidden women, which is why the former soccer player was arrested.

Raúl Enríquez insists that the women boarded his vehicle

For your part the historic scorer of the Xolos de Tijuana assured that he at no time had the intention of crossing the women into the United Statessince he argues that he left his car parked and the two people involved boarded the vehicle without him noticing.

“I leave my car in a private. I don’t know at what point people got on, I was going to Santa Ana to play soccer and I had to return to the beaches of Tijuana to pick up a son.” explained the former soccer player.