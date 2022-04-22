Raúl Gudiño broke off negotiations with Chivas; there will be no renewal

John Manuel Figueroa

the future of Raul Gudino in the world of soccer it will be outside of Chivas, since the goalkeeper and his people have broken off negotiations with the rojiblanca board of directors and everything indicates that as of June will be able to negotiate with another club.

The talks between the goalkeeper and Chivas ended up breaking up, Gudiño will no longer sign with him Guadalajarathe link ends in December, so in June the tall goalkeeper will be able to start negotiations on other fronts.

A Gudino he did not like the way he has been treated in Chivashe lost ownership due to the lack of signature, and although there are several in the process of being renewed, he was the only one “punished“.

Gudinoin an interview with mediotiempo had already assured that I was looking to renewbut that there were other institutions in his search.

A source close to halftime assured that in MX League, mls and even in Europe follows him. He passed, so his future does not concern him, since he knows that he will find equipment.

In addition to Gudino, Chivas has pending to renew Alexis Vega, Isaac BrizuelaHiram Mier, Jesus Sanchez.

Things get complicated for the board, because Gudino he leaves and alexis keep on seeing, then scratched He has been making eyes at the attacker for several months.