Raúl Gudiño, first casualty, will leave Guadalajara

It is practically a fact that Guadalajara’s substitute goalkeeper, Raúl Gudiño, will leave the team at the end of the season

The season is not over, but some are already starting to pack their bags. In Guadalajara the hope of a new rebirth remains in the hands of coach Ricardo Cadena, but some players have a clear picture: Do not continue in Chivas.

Sources close to Guadalajara They assured ESPN that it is practically a fact that the now substitute goalkeeper, Raul Gudinowill leave the team at the end of the season because he did not reach an agreement for his renewal with the rojiblanco team.

The goalkeeper has six more months left on his contract since it expires in June, however, Gudino He can already negotiate with other teams and even leave without leaving a weight in the coffers of the Sacred Flock, so if logic prevails, the goalkeeper who ended up leaving Miguel Jiménez as the starter will leave this season with the possibility of being negotiated in some Mexican club or abroad.

Raúl Gudiño will be Chivas’ first casualty for next season. imago7



Raul came to Chivas in the Apertura 2018 after his time in Europe where he played for Porto B, then he went to the União de Madeira of the Portuguese football team and finally played for the Apoel de Nicosia of the Cyprus League. Now his fate is unknown, however, what the goalkeeper is looking for is to have more continuity and minutes played in other teams since Jiménez, with his last performances, established himself as the owner of the Guadalajara.

Other renovations

Chivas He has another conflict at the door: So far the talks continue, but he has not extended a contract to one of his figures: Alexis Vega. The midfielder remains without reaching an agreement with the team and despite the fact that his entourage is in constant talks with the red and white leadership, no progress has been made in the negotiations.

alexis remains firm in his desire to emigrate to Europe in the middle of the year. Some squads have approached to ask about their situation, but have not made a formal offer to the Guadalajara. The talks continue, but have not advanced.