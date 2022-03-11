Raúl Gudiño lost ownership with Chivas for not renewing his contract with the team

Raúl Gudiño’s contract ends this summer and the Chivas board tries at all costs that the goalkeeper does not leave the club for free

the archer of Chivas Raul Gudino lost the ownership in the team because he has not signed the contract extension offered by the board, as they try at all costs to prevent the goalkeeper from leaving for free once his contract ends, sources told ESPN.

Raul Gudino He was the Guadalajara’s starting goalkeeper for 8 days in Clausura 2022 and on date 9, in the match against Santos, the decision was made that he go to the bench, with the intention that he not play until he renews his relationship with the team from Guadalajara, so Miguel Jiménez is shaping up to be a starter this weekend against America at National Classic.

In February 2021, Raul Gudino renewed for another year Chivaswhich means their bond ends this summer.

In addition to GudinoRicardo Peláez is in negotiations with Alexis Vega, who has not renewed either, although his contract ends in December.

The goalkeeper of the rojiblanco club has struggled with regularity since he returned from Europe since he was previously alternating ownership with Antonio Rodríguez, who changed teams for this tournament by emigrating to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

The Guadalajarans recovered the path of victory in their duel against Santos and now they want to beat América, a team that appears in the last position of Clausura 2022.

The National Classic will be played this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.