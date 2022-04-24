Raúl Gudiño’s new destination outside of Chivas

Given the imminent departure of Raúl Gudiño from Chivas de Guadalajara for the Closing Tournament 2022, after not continuing in the negotiations with the board headed by Amaury Vergara to renew his contract that expires in December, the new options that the 26-year-old goalkeeper will have for his future come to light.

And it is that the lanky goalkeeper was unable to convince himself of what the leadership of the Sacred Flock was offering him to extend his permanence, for which after a few months of talks he decided to terminate them and wait a couple of months to start listening to new proposals.

Miguel Jiménez has remained as Chivas’ starting goalkeeper since Matchday 9, although Gudiño returned under the three posts in the game where they tied with Toluca 1-1 due to an injury to Wuacho, however he returned to the bench in duel against Monterrey, which was Marcelo Leaño’s last as coach of the rojiblancos.

What will be the future of Raúl Gudiño

According to information from the Mediotiempo portal, Gudiño knows that he will have no problem finding a team, Well, he revealed that he already had some suitors waiting for him to define his future with the Flock for analyze his situation for the following season where not only Mexican clubs have him in their sights.

“A source close to halftime assured that in Liga MX, MLS and even in Europe they follow him, so his future does not worry him, since he knows he will find a team. In addition to Gudino, Chivas has pending to renew Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Hiram Mier, Jesús Sánchez “, It was part of what was published in that medium.

