the strategist Raul Gutierrez considered that the pandemic generated by the Covid-19 is to blame for the Tri going to face this weekend a Honduras diminished within playoffs heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“I think that one of the teams most affected by the pandemic was the Honduran team in many ways, it hurt everyone, but Honduras He was one of those who most resented that topic when he was starting the play off“he told ESPN.

Raul Gutierrez He said that many of the elements that played abroad were not having a good time and that many times this was generated precisely by the situation of the Covid-19 on their respective teams.

“These circumstances were combined to the extent that the coach came out, between the preparation, the calls, the people who were not in a good moment, the people who were abroad who were not in a good moment and that’s where the issue of the pandemic, because many of those moments that those players lived were due to issues of Covid-19 on their teams,” he explained.

Raúl Gutiérrez blames COVID-19 for El Tri facing a Honduras depleted in the tie. EFE

“The preparations were not optimal and they entered into a series of bad results that they could no longer correct,” added the helmsman, , who led the Honduras to Real Spain, a team from which he left last February.

Gutierrez He indicated that of course the responsibility for the moment that the Central American team is passing is joint between the coach and the players, because they are the protagonists who did not give results, but that the pandemic did affect.

About the match against Trithe helmsman considered that Mexico He must take care of the rival’s emotional moment and that it can be a tricky match, although he was confident that he will not have problems to overcome the Honduran team.

“Mexico You have to show that personality and abysmal difference in the score. They are going to try to get a result that is not going to help them at all, but it is going to give them an emotional impulse to say we do not qualify the worldbut we beat Mexico“, he added.

“They must take care of the emotional part, they are going to run and score, it is a football with a lot of shock and driving, but Mexico With the players he has, he can solve this,” he concluded.