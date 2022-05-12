Raúl Jiménez is expelled from England after suffering a win against Pep’s City

Raúl Jiménez Alonso was shocked in England after losing to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

The situation that Raúl Jiménez is experiencing in England is complicated, since the Mexican striker does not have all the goals and minutes necessary to shine, or at least not for the Wolves fans. For this reason, it is that these fans exploded before the Aztec in social networks.

The Mexican was on the court until 72′, in a game that ended in Wolverhampton’s defeat against Manchester City 5-1. For his part, the Aztec striker made 1 shot on goal, 2/5 dribbling attempts, 11 accurate passes (91%), 1 key pass, 2/2 long balls and 3/11 duels on the ground won.

After this heavy defeat, the Wolves team was in the 8th position of the Premier League with 50 pts in 36 games played in England, thus remaining far from the UEFA positions and relegation places.

“Possibly one of the worst games Wolves have ever played, only 3 players seemed average at best. Where is Kilman/Toti and the other youngsters who want to play? Jimenez needs to go #WOLMCI #wolves,” said a follower in networks.

“Only Raúl Jiménez (4) has scored more Premier League goals at Molineux this season than Kevin de Bruyne,” he added.