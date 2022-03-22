Raúl Jiménez opens the doors to MLS: Why not go to the United States?

Midtime Editorial

Already concentrated with Mexican team the striker of wolverhamptonRaúl Jiménez spoke about the signing of Hector Herrera with the houston dynamowhich will end a career of nine seasons in European football.

The attacker claimed that going to the mls It will always be a possibility for any player, so he does not close the doors to soccer United Statesjust as other colleagues have done, such as Chicharito Hernandez, Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos, Carlos Vela, among others.

“It’s always a possibility, I never close the doors of any placejust as he would return to Mexico, one day why not go to the United States. On some occasion I was able to go to China, if the opportunity arose maybe I would do it this time, ”he said in an interview for TUDN.

“You always have to have the doors open and whatever comes and is the best for me”, added the goalscorer of the wolveswhich will be in the national team that will face the last three games of the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

It should be remembered that the Tri will face United States this Thursday, March 24, will visit Honduras on Sunday the 27th and will close by receiving the National Team of The Savior on Wednesday the 30th of the same month.