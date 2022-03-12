Raúl Jiménez ridicules the Premier League scorer and causes a furor in England

Raúl Jiménez continues to conquer England and leave the name of Mexico high



March 11, 2022 9:32 p.m.

In a day where the main dish was the Europa League, the Wolves faced a Premier League match against Watford. Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez scored in his team’s 4-0 victory. The ‘Wolf of Tepeji’ scored his sixth goal of the campaign and is getting closer to the best center forwards in England.

After almost a month without moving the nets, Jiménez, 30, scored again and is above star strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Roberto Firmino, who have 5 and 4 goals, respectively, so far this season .

The Mexican is above these world-class figures despite not fitting his best sporting moment England. It should be remembered that the Belgian striker was one of the most important transfers in the history of the Premier League, as well as being one of the best rated center forwards by Transfermarkt.

According to this site, Romelu is worth US$100 million and Chelsea shelled out US$124.30 million last summer for his services. For his part, Jiménez is currently valued at US$24.20 million.

In the 2019/20 campaign, Raúl scored 17 goals and provided six assists. The Mexican striker has seven more goals to equal the 13 goals he scored in his first season in the Premier League, although it should be noted that Jiménez has already surpassed the four goals he recorded last season, which was marked by the skull fracture he suffered and that left off the courts for more than six months.

The 2021/22 Premier League top scorers list is commanded by Liverpool right winger Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian attacker boasts 19 goals in 25 games.

The Wolves boasted in their networks about the goal achieved by Jiménez and even made a dedication to him in Spanish.